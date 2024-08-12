The Big Picture Neon's Longlegs has surpassed all expectations, hitting $87 million globally with a production cost under $10 million. A major indie success story.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, the supernatural procedural stars Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, offering a kooky and thrilling experience for viewers.

With positive reviews and a strong performance from Cage, Longlegs is set to make history as the biggest indie horror film of the decade.

A month into its theatrical release, Neon’s Longlegs is still among the top 10 films at the domestic box office, defying early audience response and the ceilings established by art-house horror movies in the past. Longlegs passed a major new domestic box office milestone in its fifth weekend of release, as Neon firmly established itself as a force to be reckoned with. Incidentally, the indie distributor had not one but two movies in the top 10 this weekend, with Cuckoo, starring Hunter Schafer, debuting just outside the top five.

With over $70 million domestically and more nearly $17 million from overseas markets, Longlegs’ cumulative global haul currently stands at $87 million. The movie is poised to pass the $90 million mark by the end of its run — a massive win for a project that reportedly cost less than $10 million to produce. In the last month, Longlegs has not only overtaken every past title release by Neon — this includes the likes of Ferrari; I, Tonya; and Parasite — but also rival outfit A24’s biggest horror hits.

After having already surpassed A24’s Hereditary both domestically and worldwide, Longlegs basically has just one last benchmark to overcome before it cements itself in the history books: beating Talk to Me's lifetime global haul of $92 million. Longlegs is already the biggest indie horror film of the last decade domestically, but passing Talk to Me’s global record will be yet another feather in its cap.

'Longlegs' Will Be Released on Digital Later this Month

Directed by Osgood Perkins, Longlegs is a supernatural procedural set in the 1990s. It follows a rookie FBI agent’s pursuit of a serial killer who has evaded capture for decades. Scream queen Maika Monroe stars as the agent, with Nicolas Cage making the latest of his many comebacks as the titular killer. While initially pegged as a thriller in the vein of Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure, Longlegs turned out to be a kookier experience altogether. The effect was enhanced by Neon's impressive marketing campaign, which concealed not only the film's true tone, but also Cage's appearance and performance.

The movie opened to positive reviews, and seems to have settled at a “fresh” 86% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Particular praise was given to the film’s atmosphere and Cage’s performance as Longlegs. You can watch the film in theaters before it lands on digital platforms later this month.