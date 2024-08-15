The Big Picture Longlegs' extended theatrical window and indie distributor strategy led to sustained box office success.

The film has surpassed studio releases like Hereditary and Sinister with a global gross of over $90 million.

Longlegs, with its art-house elements, is a standout in a difficult year for the horror genre, approaching $100 million worldwide.

Having played exclusively in theaters for over a month, Neon’s breakout horror hit, Longlegs, has passed perhaps its final global box office milestone. The movie is expected to hit digital platforms in just a few days, but the extended theatrical window that it was given by the indie distributor — in stark contrast to how Universal handled The Fall Guy and Twisters — has certainly contributed to its sustained success at the box office. Initially seen as an answer to A24’s genre hits, Longlegs has gone on to overtake several studio releases in its theatrical run.

With $71.7 million domestically and another $18.3 million from overseas markets, the film has now passed a cumulative global gross of $90 million. This is an astounding result, especially in a year that has been notoriously difficult for the horror genre. Longlegs reportedly cost less than $10 million to produce, which could only have increased Neon’s margins further. The indie distributor’s previous domestic record was held by Parasite, which concluded its run with $53 million in 2020.

In its run, Longlegs has overtaken not only Hereditary ($81 million worldwide), but also Sinister ($87 million worldwide), 28 Days Later ($82 million), Hostel ($82 million), Candyman ($77 million), Crimson Peak ($74 million) and The Pope’s Exorcist ($73 million). The movie is only $2 million shy of overtaking the lifetime global haul of Talk to Me, and has now established itself as the year’s second-biggest horror hit, ahead of Korea’s Exhuma ($86 million), and behind only A Quiet Place: Day One ($260 million).

There's No Way 'Longlegs' Will Hit $100 Million, Will It?

Before the end of its run, Longlegs should be able to overtake the lifetime global hauls of films such as The Purge, Crawl, and Drag Me to Hell ($91 million each). But it can hardly be categorized alongside them; regardless of their shared umbrella genre, Longlegs has one foot in the art-house, which makes its commercial success all the more impressive. This year has been particularly difficult for the horror genre, with high-profile studio under-performers such as Abigail ($42 million), Imaginary ($43 million), and Night Swim ($54 million).

Directed by Osgood Perkins, the movie stars Maika Monroe as a rookie FBI agent tasked with tracking down an elusive serial killer played by an unrecognizable Nicolas Cage. Longlegs opened to positive reviews, particularly for Cage’s performance, and the movie’s surprising supernatural elements. You can watch Longlegs in theaters, and very soon, also at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.