After mourning the commercial failure of at least half-a-dozen studio horror movies this year, the industry reacted in surprise to the over-performance of Neon’s Longlegs this weekend. Directed by Osgood Perkins, and starring scream queen Maika Monroe alongside Nicolas Cage in a much talked-about extended cameo, Longlegs broke box office records for the indie distributor, and performed a lot like something that its close competitor A24 would release. But with A24 leveling up to bigger leagues this year, there’s a vacuum in the marketplace for small-budget, director-driven genre films.

Longlegs grossed $22 million domestically in its opening weekend, over four times more than Neon’s previous opening weekend record of $5 million, delivered by Immaculate some months ago. The movie also made around $ from overseas markets, for a cumulative global debut of $. Set in the 1990s, Longlegs follows a rookie FBI agent (Monroe) tasked with identifying and arresting a serial killer known only as Longlegs (Cage). The movie combines procedural elements with straight-up occult horror, and has drawn comparisons to Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cure.

Despite having released a handful of acclaimed titles, Neon’s films have struggled to surpass a certain box office ceiling. Recent releases such as Ferrari and Immaculate both concluded their runs with less than $20 million domestically, while 2017’s I, Tonya grossed around $30 million in its lifetime domestic run. Longlegs should be able to eclipse that record in a matter of days. Neon’s top-grossing domestic release is, ironically, a foreign-language import — Parasite. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the Oscar-winning Korean smash hit grossed over $50 million domestically.

'Longlegs' Reportedly Cost Less than $10 Million to Produce

But this is a moment to celebrate, seeing as Longlegs has delivered the best opening weekend haul of the year for an original horror film. The movie will soon overtake the lifetime domestic hauls of Abigail ($25 million), Imaginary ($28 million), Night Swim ($32 million), and The Strangers: Chapter 1 ($35 million), and has already out-performed recent horror titles such as The First Omen ($20 million), The Watchers ($19 million), Tarot ($18 million) and MaXXXine ($11 million).

Longlegs opened to strong critical reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 86% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Ross Bonaime called it “an uncomfortable, jarring experience that is unsettling from beginning to end,” in his review. Audience response, however, has been more muted, with the film earning only a C+ CinemaScore and a 64% audience rating on RT. Also starring Blair Underwood and Alicia Witt, Longlegs is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.