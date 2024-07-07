Summer 2024 is shaping up to be a fantastic season of horror, and we can confirm it's only going to get better from here on out. So far, fans of all things spooky have enjoyed a jam-packed schedule, including movies such as Tarot, I Saw the TV Glow, In a Violent Nature, and A Quiet Place: Day One - and we're excited to report this year's Summerween is far from over.

Releasing this month, we have the conclusion of Ti West's X trilogy, MaXXXine, and the hotly-anticipated horror-thriller we'll dive into in this article, Longlegs. With an unparalleled, months-long viral marketing campaign including enigmatic teasers, a dedicated website, and even a direct phone line to hell, the terrifying mystery surrounding Longlegs has got everyone talking. Set in the 1990s, Longlegs centers on FBI agent Lee Harker, and follows her as she tries to unravel the case of a Satanic serial killer. An unsettling slasher with more than a sprinkling of the occult, it's safe to say Longlegs is one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2024. Take a look at everything we know in the handy guide below.

Longlegs A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Oz Perkins Studio(s) C2 Motion Picture Group , Saturn Films Distributor(s) Neon Expand

Image via Neon

Longlegs will be released in theaters across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on July 12, 2024.

Other movies releasing on the same day include the romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, and the action thriller The Convert starring Guy Pearce.

Before its wider release, Longlegs had a surprise screening at Los Angeles' Beyond Fest, where it was met with glowing reviews.

Where Can You Watch 'Longlegs'?

Image via Neon

The only place you can catch Longlegs right now is in a theater near you. You can buy tickets and check out showtimes right here.

The movie's North American distribution company, NEON, leads us to speculate Longlegs could land on Hulu at some point later this year. Hulu is home to a fantastic collection of NEON movies, with plans starting at $7.99 per month.

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Longlegs'

NEON released the official trailer for Longlegs on May 20, 2024. If you're still in doubt about how big this movie is about to be, take a look at the video's incredible view count, which currently sits at over ten million. The first full-length trailer begins with Agent Harker being tormented by an unknown stalker on the property of her rustic woodland cabin. Could Longlegs have his sights set on the young detective? As the investigation gets underway and Harker crosses paths with the eccentric people wrapped up in it, it's clear to see Longlegs is atmospheric horror at its best. Every shot in the trailer is visually striking, and we can't wait to see the movie come to life on the big screen.

Before the trailer landed last month, regular teasers were released by NEON, beginning in January 2024. The first of these teasers shows a happy family snap, with a chilling muffled phone call to the police heard in the background, in which the father in the picture tells the emergency responder "That's not my daughter." You can watch all the Longlegs teasers right here in this handy playlist, and have a go at solving those cryptic symbols featured throughout.

What Is 'Longlegs' About?

Image via NEON

When up-and-coming FBI agent Lee Harker is assigned the case of a Satanic serial killer known only as Longlegs, she's plunged into a world of terror. As Harker begins to uncover the chilling mystery, she makes a shocking discovery in which it's revealed she and Longlegs share a personal connection. Faced with a series of supernatural clues (we suspect are related to the mysterious symbols in the movie's viral marketing campaign), Harker becomes obsessed with cracking the case before Longlegs strikes again and claims another helpless victim. Atmospheric, bloody, and disturbing, we suspect Longlegs is about to become one of the best horror movies of 2024.

The official synopsis for Longlegs from NEON reads:

In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.

Who Stars in 'Longlegs'?

Never one to shy away from an unsettling project after her breakthrough role in the supernatural cult horror movie It Follows, Maika Monroe stars as new FBI agent Lee Harker. Joining her in the title role is Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage (Arcadian) as the elusive serial killer known only as Longlegs. Also in the cast are Alicia Witt (Dune) as Lee's mother Ruth, Blair Underwood (Deep Impact) as Agent Carter, Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) as Longlegs' only survivor Carrie Anne Camera, Dakota Daulby (Billy the Kid) as Agent Fisk, Michelle Choi-Lee (Yellowjackets) as Agent Browning, Jason Day (Playing with Fire) and Lisa Chandler (Altered Carbon) as Mother and Father Camera, Rryla McIntosh (The Painter) as Ruby Carter, and Carmel Amit (Ghost Wars) as Anna Carter.

Who Made 'Longlegs'?

Image via Neon

Longlegs is written and directed by filmmaker and actor Osgood "Oz" Perkins. Perkins' big breakthrough into the horror genre came in 2015 with the supernatural psychological horror movie The Blackcoat's Daughter. Since then, he's been involved as a writer and director in projects such as The Girl in the Photographs, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel. Perkins' next project, the supernatural horror movie The Monkey (adapted from a Stephen King novel of the same title), is currently in post-production and is set to release in 2025. With a back catalog of amazing movies under his belt and two more about to hit screens very soon, we can't wait to see what Perkins does next.

Star Nicolas Cage serves as a producer of Longlegs, alongside executive producers Fred Berger (La La Land), Giuliana Bertuzzi (Red Snow), Andrea Bucko (Big Eyes), Jason Cloth (Monkey Man), Liz Destro (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Ronnie Exley (Rumours), John Friedberg (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), David Gendron (The Girlfriend Experience), Joe Grimaldi (Azrael), Ali Jazayeri (Mudbound), Sean Krajewski (Rumours), Andy Levine (Invincible), Lawrence Minicone (Rumours), and Jesse Savath (Child's Play), with cinematography by Andres Arochi (Luto).