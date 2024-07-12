Longlegs has been gaining quite a lot of traction and gossip among horror fans from those fortunate enough to see early screenings of the movie. The film stars Maika Monroe (It Follows) as FBI Agent Lee Harker, who is assigned to track down a serial killer who leaves a calling card signed “Longlegs” with each of his victims. Set in the 90s, her character is a nod to the character Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs. The killer, known only as Longlegs, is played by Nicolas Cage and taunts Harker with cryptic clues and hints relating to his murders and her connection to them.

Writer and director Osgood Perkins has established himself in the horror genre with his previous films, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel, which was a twisted adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairytale. In addition to Longlegs, Perkins is also currently working on an adaptation of Stephen King's short story, "The Monkey." Interestingly enough, he also appeared on-screen in the bright and bubbly 2001 comedy, Legally Blonde, as David, the socially awkward classmate of Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods. Those who have seen the movie already consider it a “combination of Silence of the Lambs, Se7en, and Zodiac,” which is no surprise, because Perkins has horror in his bloodlines. His father, the late Anthony Perkins, starred as the frightful antagonist in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror film, Psycho. Read on to find out where and when you can watch Longlegs.

Is ‘Longlegs’ Streaming?

Not yet, but the film will likely be available to rent or purchase later this year after its theatrical run. As a horror film released in mid-July, it will probably be available closer to October, when fans of the genre will be looking to watch this summer's big horror movie releases. Hulu currently has exclusive rights to stream Neon films after their theatrical releases, so Longlegs will most likely appear on that platform, with plans starting at $7.99 per month.

Is ‘Longlegs’ in Theaters?

Longlegs will hit theaters internationally on Friday, July 12, 2024. The film has been described as the “scariest movie of the decade,” which many horror fans would love to judge for themselves, and is distributed by Neon and Black Bear International. Considering the level of marketing and hype that surrounds this movie, don’t miss out on the opportunity to see it on the big screen!

Find Showtimes for ‘Longlegs’

You can check out the links below to find theaters, showtimes, and tickets that are available near you!

Watch the Trailer for ‘Longlegs’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Unlike many recent trailers that sometimes give away too much of the plot, the trailer for Longlegs is jarring, disjointed, and horrifying. The unhinged voice of the killer known as Longlegs, the disturbing prosthetics involved, and the overall confusion and suspense of the trailer egg viewers on to brace themselves for a terrifying experience. In a promotional video attached to the final trailer that was released, Maika Monroe reportedly had never seen Nicolas Cage in character before filming and wore a heart monitor to gauge her reaction. In the video, you can hear her heart rate as it jumps from 76 BPM to 170 BPM when she sees him for the first time on set. She stated, “When I walked in and saw Nicolas Cage for the first time as Longlegs, that was a visceral experience that I’ll never forget.”

If you want even more of Nicolas Cage’s creepy voice, the marketing team for the film created a phone number, (458) 666-4355, that you can call to hear a creepy pre-recorded message from Cage as the killer.

Where To Watch Osgood Perkins’ Previous Horror Movies

‘Gretel & Hansel’ (2020)

Gretel & Hansel, also known as Gretel & Hansel: A Grim Fairy Tale, is a surprisingly even darker version of the original tale by the Brothers Grimm. When Gretel, who is played by IT and IT: Chapter 2’s Sophia Lillis and her younger brother Hansel (Sam Leakey) are sent away into the woods by their mother, they come across a cottage smelling of baked goods. They are enticed by the food offered to them by Holda (Alice Krige) but soon discover that she is an evil witch of folklore, who lures children to their deaths.

‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House’ (2016)

This slow-burn suspense thriller involves a young hospice nurse named Lily (Ruth Wilson) who is tasked with caring for an elderly horror author, Iris Blum (Paula Prentiss) in her remote New England house. Not long after she begins her work, she is plagued by unexplained supernatural events that convince her that the house is haunted and that the stories, specifically one titled “The Lady in the Walls,” that Iris wrote were based on reality.

‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ (2015)

Osgood Perkins’ directorial debut film, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, was filmed first, although it was technically released after I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the Walls. The movie takes place in three separate timelines, with the first two interjecting between the perspective of Catholic boarding schoolgirl Rose (Lucy Boynton) and a mysterious hitchhiker, Joan (Emma Roberts). The third timeline focuses on Kat (Kiernan Shipka), a schoolmate of Rose’s at the boarding school. After the students of Bramford Academy are picked up for a week-long break, Rose and Kat are left behind, with Rose purposely giving the wrong dates to her parents because she fears she might be pregnant. Kat, on the other hand, has had a premonition that her parents have died in a car crash. How exactly does Joan tie into the storyline? You’ll have to watch the movie to find out…

