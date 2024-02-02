The Big Picture Longlegs, directed by Oz Perkins, promises to be a cryptically scary horror film with a morbid tone and disturbing sequences.

It features genre icons Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, and the teaser suggests that Cage's character may become one of the scariest horror villains in years.

Perkins, known for his past work in horror, brings his talent for creating an unbearable atmosphere and getting under viewers' skin to Longlegs, which is set to be released on July 12, 2024.

There are so many amazing horror films to look forward to this year, but no film has been as intriguing or as cryptically scary as Longlegs from director Oz Perkins. The serial killer horror thriller stars genre icons Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage. Those two would be hype enough for die-hard horror fans, but Longlegs’ marketing thus far has been one terrifying mystery. Now the film’s latest teaser dives head first into some thick atmospheric trauma.

While the teaser doesn’t give much in terms of plot detail, it continues Longlegs’ eerie marketing trend of simply showing off a series of disturbing sequences. All of which are extensions of the posters that were released earlier this week. This includes a young girl waiting home alone in the snow and a family part of a deadly axe murder spree. The thing tying the dreadful imagery together is Monroe’s FBI agent, Lee Harker. She’s putting the clues together to find Cage’s killer, but what she finds is something that we’ll have to wait until we get traumatized in movie theaters this summer. This short teaser establishes the morbid tone so well and, although we’ve only seen small glimpses of Cage, he will most likely go down as one of the scariest horror villains in years.

This unbearable atmosphere shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans who have seen Perkins’ past work. As the son of horror legend Anthony Perkins, the filmmaker is well versed in the genre, which is on full display in his underrated gems The Black Coat’s Daughter and Gretel & Hansel. The former of which has some of the most satisfyingly cold and depressing atmosphere in horror history. He knows how to get under even the most well versed viewer’s skin. That’s on full display in Longlegs’ killer marketing. Each new enigma has brought on the feelings of helpless confusion and dire emotional distress.

'Longlegs' Promises a New and Intriguing Approach to Horror

We have seen many serial killer horror ventures in the past with Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs, but Longlegs looks to be the next evolution of the sub-genre in the vein of those classics. It also helps when you have two extremely talented actors, in Monroe and Cage, leading the way. This is sure to be a face-off horror fans are not going to want to miss. The other great part of this teaser news is that Longlegs finally has a release date. The horror thriller will scare its way to theaters on July 12, 2024. It’s going to be a summer full of fear and, if you dare, the teaser can be watched below.