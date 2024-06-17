The Big Picture Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage, is a horror-thriller film depicting the FBI's hunt for a prolific serial killer in the Pacific Northwest.

The film's tie-in website, TheBirthdayMurders.net, provides detailed information on Longlegs and his gruesome murders.

Directed by Oz Perkins, Longlegs will be released by Neon on July 12, promising a chilling and occult-filled thriller experience.

Neon will soon be releasing what promises to be one of the most unsettling features on the big screen this year: Longlegs, the upcoming horror-thriller film that will depict an FBI agent's quest to track down a serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. Ahead of the film's release this July, the studio has set up a fake tie-in website that will give moviegoers some more information on just how dangerous the film's serial killer, known as Longlegs, really is.

The website, TheBirthdayMurders.net, is reminiscent of an early 2000's basic webpage. The site's homepage gives some more background on Longlegs. "For nearly three decades, this Satan-worshipping psycho has terrorized families throughout the Pacific Northwest," the website says. "A bloody trail of bodies here in the great state of Oregon attests to the depraved savagery of this one-of-a-kind serial killer. With over three dozen victims that we know of, Longlegs is one of the most prolific mass murderers ever to have graced the region, and his gruesome endeavors are the stuff of nightmares."

The website also features a page containing details on the 38 victims that Longlegs has supposedly killed. This includes descriptions of the torture and murder that Longlegs supposedly inflicted upon families throughout Oregon, and also features staged crime scene photographs. One of the photographs is of a half-eaten birthday cake in a fridge, clearly alluding to some synergy with the website. TheBirthdayMurders.net also has a mysterious "contact" page with a Washington state address and cryptically tells visitors to the site to return on June 24, perhaps for more information on the "murders." While there have been many movie and television tie-in websites in the past, including with horror films such as Scream VI, TheBirthdayMurders.net is undoubtedly one of the most unique.

Longlegs is Ominously Played by Nicolas Cage

The film will star the aforementioned Cage as Longlegs, whose use of mysticism in his murders has left investigators puzzled for decades. Longlegs will focus on Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), the FBI agent who has been assigned to crack the Longlegs case. As the investigation becomes more complicated with occult evidence uncovered, Harker realizes a personal link to the killer and must act quickly to prevent another family murder. The film also stars Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, Kiernan Shipka, and Dakota Daulby.

Longlegs was directed by Oz Perkins, who will also be directing the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Monkey. Perkins directed from a self-written script. Producers include Cage for his Saturn Films production company alongside Dave Caplan for C2 Motion Picture Group, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson.

Longlegs will be released by Neon on July 12.