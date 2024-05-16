The Big Picture Horror fans rejoice! Get ready for the chilling release of Longlegs starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage.

Monroe's character, Lee Harker, delves into a disturbing serial killer case with occult connections.

The marketing campaign for Longlegs has set the stage for a terrifying showdown between Monroe and Cage.

The summer of horror begins this weekend with the release of The Strangers: Chapter One. There are so many blood-soaked genre offerings to get excited over as the days continue to get longer. However, one film that has been keeping horror fans up at night with dreadful anticipation is Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs. The investigative serial killer thriller starring two modern horror icons, Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Nicolas Cage (Renfield), stalks its way to theaters in July. Now, ahead of the film’s next trailer, Longlegs' latest distressing poster sees Monroe answering the call to action.

With her gun at the ready, newly minted FBI agent Lee Herker (Monroe) has her other hand covering her mouth in shock. The horror is off-screen, but the moody lighting and previously released marketing material is enough to send uncontrolled chills down any seasoned horror fan’s spine. The blood-red Longlegs logo has become burnt into our minds too, as it simply makes this sepia-tone poster pop. This image is just the latest disturbing poster in the moody thriller’s ingenious marketing campaign. In the past, we’ve seen terrifying crime scenes, eerie snow-covered locations, and small teases of Cage’s unhinged killer only known thus far as “the man downstairs”. Each new poster and teaser also came with its own cryptic message. There’s no difference here with, “You could have made nice but you didn’t. And that has led to all of this.”, haunting Monroe. Her character is assigned this unsolved serial killer case and is determined to crack it. However, like this tease implies, she may be in over her head with an unknown personal stake in the outcome of this deadly cat and mouse game looming over the agent.

Maika Monroe Continues Her Horror Reign

Close

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since horror fans were introduced to Monroe in the modern cult classic It Follows. The actress’ complex range was a major reason for the genre community gravitating to that traumatic film, but her horror journey didn’t stop there. Over the course of the next ten years, she would star in genre-bending nightmares like The Guest, Villains, Watcher, and Significant Other. Monroe was also a part of one of last year's most exciting pieces of horror news when it was announced that It Follows would be getting a sequel in 2025, appropriately titled They Follow. However, that being said, it feels like everything in Monroe’s young career has led to Longlegs. The Neon-produced film has been presented as a serial killer thriller like no other, with the early reactions being nothing short of spectacular. That shouldn’t be a surprise given Perkins' haunting filmography. Again, the marketing for it has done a great job thus far immersing moviegoers in this demented world. The added plus being the idea of Monroe going up against Cage. It’s a showdown horror fans never knew they needed.

When Does ‘Longlegs’ Release?

Longlegs kills its way to theaters on July 12, 2024. While the horror community hides under the covers waiting for the new trailer next week, you can view the Monroe-centric poster below.

