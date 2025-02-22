With a rookie female FBI agent challenged to pursue a notorious serial killer, the parallels between Silence of the Lambs and Longlegs practically write themselves. Director Osgood Perkins himself has confessed to using Silence of the Lambs as a foundational homage for his film. Still, Buffalo Bill is a regular person, grounding Silence of the Lambs – and the strange, affecting relationship between Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter – in reality. This makes for a tense, foreboding viewer experience. By contrast, Nicolas Cage’s titular baddie is a vessel for a bigger evil. Perkins can boast an impressive 15 appearances of “the Man Downstairs,” see: the devil, in Longlegs. But the film's devil-first angle makes this film less impactful than Silence of the Lambs, primarily by stunting its protagonist.

Clarice Starling's Complexity Makes 'Silence of the Lambs' Great

1991’s Silence of the Lambs is the blueprint for most – if not all – modern crime thrillers. While the novels and Michael Mann's Manhunter came first, this film made Hannibal Lecter a horror icon. From the critically acclaimed series Hannibal to a myriad of pop culture references, including other horror films like Scream and even songs by Eminem, it’s nearly impossible to have no concept of Lecter. Despite his imprisonment, Anthony Hopkins' Lecter is able to control much of the FBI’s investigation, as well as influence the FBI’s narrative about themselves and even Hannibal himself. This leads to Lecter’s escape in the harrowing climax of the film. While horror is built on villains, the legacy of Clarice Starling (Jodi Foster) shouldn’t be overlooked. Lecter’s fascination with her is not unfounded. She’s damn near a prodigy. Starling is self-assured in the face of the FBI’s misogyny, just as she is as Hannibal tries to rattle her. Still a student, Starling is on the right track about both Lecter and Buffalo Bill's criminal profile from the jump.

At first glance, Longlegs' protagonist Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) seems a solid parallel to Starling. A young FBI up-and-comer with a deliberate cadence and affinity for problem-solving, she has a severity and seriousness that is juxtaposed by her short-lived boy-next-door partner. The supernatural themes of Longlegs are introduced through Harker’s psychic acumen. On a door-to-door investigation, Harker gets a hunch and goes directly to the house hiding their target. After her partner is killed by the perpetrator, Harker does a series of word associations and numerical exercises that imply her psychic abilities are measurable, an asset that the FBI wants to hone. In these early moments, the supernatural elements are seemingly a boon to characterization. However, this angle is quickly discarded in favor of sinister vibes that shuffle Harker into place. Starting with Longlegs sneaking into her home to hand her a cipher for his entire symbolic language, the discarding of Harker’s psychic sensitivity is functionally a discard of her entire character and agency. Lee Harker makes no choices, saves no lives, and is disempowered by the film’s focus on the occult.

Lee Harker and Longlegs Are Flattened by the Occult

Without the supernatural, Silence of the Lambs creates an atmosphere of intimacy and vulnerability. It is risky to know and be known by Lecter. Starling’s relationship with him unfolds because of things outside of Starling’s control. Even so, Starling does everything within her control to protect herself and stop Buffalo Bill. She maintains her focus regardless of the larger conflict around her, stops Buffalo Bill, and saves the life of Catherine Martin before he can kill her. The film undeniably gives Clarice Starling a full arc. In Longlegs, vulnerability is exchanged for ominous vignettes. While some of the kills are interesting and the way Perkins frames the violence builds tension, they’re not Harker’s experiences. They’re not even her ideas as she works the case.

The developing relationship central to Silence of the Lambs finds no parallel in Longlegs. Harker and Longlegs never get to know one another. Longlegs is mostly presented to viewers independently of Harker. When they meet, he dodges her questions with little pushback from Harker. Longlegs, like Harker’s mother, is mostly a mouthpiece for the devil's ominous prose. Even Ruth Harker (Alicia Witt), another piece of the Satanic puzzle that ultimately weakens the narrative, makes more choices than her daughter. In an unsettling visit to her childhood home, Ruth tells Harker that she was “allowed” to grow up. In Harker’s interview with Longlegs, he speaks of her mother taking the deal that seven others were offered. With repetitive demonic chatter, it's no great surprise later in the film that her mother is working with The Man Downstairs.

This doesn’t read as dramatic irony. Harker has childhood experiences and psychic sensitivities; she isn’t supernaturally unaffiliated. Repeated allusions to the obvious make Harker look foolish. The film’s finale makes it worse. From her mother’s account, Harker knows that a piece of the devil lives inside the dolls she “gifts” to these families. This is how the devil infiltrates the victims, leading them to murder one another while Ruth waits to ensure it goes to plan. While Ruth seems to genuinely believe that if these families don’t die, she and Harker will go to hell, it stands to reason that if there is a heaven, door-to-door Satanic sacrifice facilitators aren’t getting in. For an excruciating five minutes, Harker stands with a loaded gun and a clear shot of the doll as her boss, Agent Carter (Blair Underwood), murders his wife in the next room. Harker finally shoots her mother, but only after Ruth jumps at her first. When everyone but herself and Carter’s daughter is dead, she is out of bullets when she finally aims at the doll. Ominous whispering suggests that she is now under the devil’s thrall.

'Silence of the Lambs' Has Much More Thematic Heft Than 'Longlegs'