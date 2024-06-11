The Big Picture Longlegs sneak peek reveals chilling and ominous scenes, setting the stage for a terrifying horror film experience.

Nicolas Cage's role as the elusive killer adds to the mystery and anticipation surrounding the film's premiere on July 12, 2024.

Director Oz Perkins' emotionally driven horror style, combined with a talented cast, promises a dark and thrilling cinematic experience.

Previous advertising for the anticipated horror film, Longlegs, has been ambiguous, and for good reason. The new sneak peek shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows how foreboding Oz Perkins’ new venture will be. The director has several impressive films to his name, notably 2015’s emotional rollercoaster, The Blackcoat’s Daughter.The genre film introduced him to Kiernan Shipka, who will appear in Longlegs and incidentally also won her the role of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Before this new clip, audiences were inundated with disturbing images that seemingly had no connection. Now, this sneak peek shows a closer look at what fans can expect when the film premieres. Shipka’s character, Carrie Anne Camera, speaks to genre queen and It Follows star Maika Monroe. Monroe plays Agent Lee Harker, an FBI agent on the hunt for a serial killer.

“Do you remember anything?” Agent Harker asks Carrie Anne. What follows is a succession of sudden shots that are as disturbing as they are ominous. One frame includes Harker staring at a board of occult symbols, while another quick shot shows a figure wielding a weapon in a downward swinging motion.

“It’s like a long dream,” Carrie Anne replies. “And so dark.” As Carrie Anne speaks, the images get more brutal and blood-soaked until she finishes saying: “I don’t ever want to forget it.” With each succeeding teaser, fans get more and more information.

Nicolas Cage Hides In the New 'Longlegs' Clip

Longlegs reunites Perkins and Shipka, as well as bringing together many other well-known actors to the stage. Blair Underwood and Alicia Witt are also credited as appearing in the film. However, one character is noticeably absent: Longlegs himself. Nicolas Cage is the titular killer in the feature and, despite being a highly anticipated addition, does not get screen time in the clip. This factor adds even more to the eerie quality of the sneak peek. Viewers can assume that Cage is most likely the shrouded figure hacking and slashing in the video, but assumptions are about all fans can expect for the time being.

Perkins is known for his emotionally driven and unique take on horror, and adding Cage to the cast only provides more mystique. Cage has always been a fan favorite, but his choice of roles as of late has only improved his pedigree. From Mandy to Pig, these dark and critically acclaimed ventures have increased fan outcry for the beloved actor. The Willy’s Wonderland performer has the range, and viewers should be looking forward to his performance when the film premieres in theaters on July 12, 2024.

Longlegs In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Oz Perkins Distributor(s) Neon Expand

