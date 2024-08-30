You know when people say that rock 'n' roll is the stuff of the devil? Well, Osgood Perkins made a horror movie just for them. Longlegs combines horror and great music like few others of the genre, with glam rock band T. Rex playing a particularly prominent role. The movie opens with verses from their classic song "Get It On (Bang a Gong)," but the references to Marc Bolan's iconic group go way beyond just that. In fact, in a weird way, it seems T. Rex followed director Perkins during most of the making of Longlegs, making the connection between the movie and the band unignorable.

‘Longlegs’ Features Three T. Rex Needledrops

The first T. Rex nod in Longlegs comes right at the beginning of the movie when verses from their anthem "Get It On (Bang a Gong)" are shown against a bright red backdrop: "Well, you’re slim, and you’re weak / You’ve got the teeth of the hydra upon you / You’re dirty, sweet, and you’re my girl.” This song also plays as the end credits start, and those lyrics set the tone for the whole movie in a weird way, given how glammy T. Rex sounds, and how dark the movie is.

The lyrics to "Get It On" also rhyme pretty well with the passage from the Book of Revelation that is part of the puzzle that Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) has to solve: "And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy." The beast mentioned is the Antichrist himself, and the T. Rex song also mentions a monster, the hydra. In the song, the hydra has its teeth on the singer's girlfriend, reflecting Longlegs' (Nicolas Cage) obsession with Harker. The second T. Rex needle drop is "Jewel," playing right after the title card. The lyrics talk about an idealized woman who seems almost like a mythical figure and has "elves under her," which could be seen as a nod to the supernatural plot of the movie. Finally, "Planet Queen" plays in Longlegs' car as he is going to the store to buy sowing gear. Its lyrics talk about a girl being abducted by an alien entity, with the verse "give me your daughter" being constantly repeated, a clear reference to Longlegs' deal with Harker's mother, Ruth (Alicia Witt).

T. Rex Was Also Part of the Development of ‘Longlegs’

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osgood Perkins talked about how T. Rex came onto his radar after watching Apple TV+'s documentary series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything while developing Longlegs. "It didn’t feel like instantly a perfect match. But that’s the kind of weird mismatch that made it even more appealing to me.” The strange synergy between the band and the movie eventually became clearer to him: “It just became this weird synergetic thing that I leaned into. It was the perfect blend of Biblical, demonic poetry and glam rock.” Coincidentally, Nicolas Cage was also into T. Rex at that same moment in his life. His oldest son was learning to play the guitar, and Cage played him the solo on "Cosmic Dancer" — all this happening while the actor was preparing for his role on Longlegs. "He was listening to the same thing that I was listening to," says Perkins, who felt "like further proof from the universe" that T. Rex had to feature heavily in his movie.

Osgood Perkins Uses Other Rock ‘N’ Roll References in ‘Longlegs’

Beyond the needle drops, Rock 'n' roll iconography is seen throughout Longlegs. In Longlegs' bedroom, for example, posters of Marc Bolan, who was the leader of T. Rex, and Lou Reed hang side by side. The killer's own androgynous looks and silhouette draw a lot on those rock icons. Osgood Perkins also brought up how Longlegs' white face make-up was inspired by Bob Dylan, who wore similar make-up during his Rolling Thunder Revue tour and his iconic movie, Renaldo and Clara. Besides, it may not have been explained in the movie, but Perkins also came up with a character backstory for Longlegs. The killer is a former glam rocker himself, although not a successful one, which is where his looks come from, as well as the anger and frustration that made him the perfect vessel for his "friend from downstairs" to employ. The first of the Longlegs murders happened in 1974, a time when T. Rex was pretty popular, so the timeline works, giving the killer all the time he needed to devise his plan and put it in motion.

Longlegs is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

