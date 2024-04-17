The Big Picture "Sweet: Part Two" offers chilling new footage and hints at the supernatural in upcoming horror thriller Longlegs.

FBI agent Lee Harker uncovers occult ties in a personal connection to the serial killer she's hunting in Longlegs.

Longlegs, directed by Oz Perkins, promises a twisted mystery and taut thriller with a July 12 release date.

The title of the scariest film of the year is still up for grabs in 2024, but it's going to be hard to make a more ominous marketing campaign than what Neon has done for Longlegs. Written and directed by Oz Perkins, the psychological horror thriller has received one cryptic teaser after another to pull audiences into its twisted mystery revolving around the titular serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. Today, the indie banner just released two new teasers, including a haunting poster and a short video with the respective titles "Sweet: Part One" and "Sweet: Part Two" offering a new look at the film ahead of its release this summer.

As with previous videos, "Sweet: Part Two" doesn't give away any story details, though it comes with some new footage that teases the presence of the supernatural in Longlegs. It's all centered around a creepy poem, which reads "So close the crimson and clover, all gone now to the edge, where the black begins, the long forked tongue hisses." Between each line, tense scenes flash on the screen that show murders taking place, shadowy demons, and a woman with bloodied hands before it cuts to Maika Monroe's FBI agent Lee Harker staring into a mirror. She appears to be at wits' end as letters from the poem fall away to spell out Longlegs and one final line appears, seemingly referring to her as the "Daughter of the Seventh She."

Longlegs is said to take cues from classic Hollywood psychological thrillers, as the rising star Harker is assigned to tackle the cold case of the eponymous serial killer. As she digs deeper into the mystery, a myriad of twists and turns are uncovered that not only point to the presence of the occult but form a personal connection to Harker. With the murderer preparing to attack another innocent family, the agent must put the clues together quickly before tragedy strikes again. There's a more personal desire here as well, as the teaser also notes about Harker, "Ever since she was a little girl she wanted to catch a killer."

'Longlegs' Continues to Drive Intrigue With Its Promotion

In addition to the poster and video, Bloody Disgusting received a list that they shared on Twitter with ten steps for an ominous application process related to the film, which includes a screening, multiple tests including physical fitness exams, and a basic field training course. It's just another way that Longlegs is building curiosity about its release, especially with a relative lack of story details to work with. Perkins brings a skillful hand behind the camera too, given his past experience on Gretel & Hansel and another horror mystery thriller, The Blackcoat's Daughter. Even in a crowded year of horror that includes the upcoming Abigail, Nosferatu, and another NEON title in Cuckoo, among other things, the Monroe and Cage-led film is one to keep an eye on as it approaches its release.

Longlegs arrives in theaters on July 12. Check out the terrifying new teaser from Neon above.