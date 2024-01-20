The Big Picture Nicolas Cage stars in the upcoming horror flick Longlegs, where he plays an FBI agent investigating occult-based serial killings.

The teaser for the film is unsettling, featuring screeching sounds, glimpses of symbols, and a woman staring at a wall covered in symbols.

The cast of Longlegs includes other horror veterans such as Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, and Alicia Witt, making it a stacked lineup of talented actors.

If the first teaser for Oz Perkins’s (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House) is any hint, the director’s upcoming project will be a real mind f---. Dipping back into one of our favorite genres for him, Nicolas Cage stars in the horror flick titled Longlegs, which comes hot on the heels of the Oscar-winning actor’s appearance in A24’s dark fantasy feature, Dream Scenario. There isn’t a ton of information circulating about the premise of Longlegs, but from what we’ve gathered so far, the film will follow an FBI agent on the trail of an occult-based string of serial killings. As their investigation begins to kick up more and more intriguing evidence, the detective realizes that they may be more connected to the perpetrator than initially believed.

Neon’s speedy teaser is more unsettling than anything else. Weird, screeching sounds can be heard while our view is from a fixed position inside one room and looking out into another. We’re viewing the action through the doorway, so, while we can’t see anything in full, two men are walking around the main room. One continues to look back at the camera and is then attacked by the other man who’s wielding an ax. Everything is made that much more eerie as a crucifix can be seen hanging on the wall across from us. There are also short glimpses of symbols that flash across the screen, with the teaser’s final moments showing a woman staring at a wall that’s been completely covered in said symbols. The X post is captioned with “We’ve been waiting for her,” drumming up even more speculation about what’s going on between the rooms.

Along with Cage, Longlegs is also set to star Maika Monroe (It Follows), Blair Underwood (L.A. Law), and Alicia Witt (Twin Peaks). As you can tell by their credits, the cast is stacked with names who have long been involved with spooky-scary, edge-of-your-seat nail biters, with Cage fitting in easily.

Oz Perkins’s Background in Horror

When you manage to nab a cast with a vast number of horror credits under their belt, like It Follows, Mandy, The Wicker Man, Urban Legend, and more, you had better be able to keep up. This can certainly be said for Perkins who, along with his jumpy Netflix film, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, has also worked alongside greats like Wes Craven and Jordan Peele on The Girl in the Photographs and the rebooted The Twilight Zone series, respectively. Other films in Perkins’s thematic lineup include the Kiernan Shipka and Emma Roberts-led The Blackcoat’s Daughter and 2020’s Gretel & Hansel.

Check out the first teaser for Longlegs below and stay tuned for more updates surrounding Cage’s latest horror flick.