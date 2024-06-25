The Big Picture Get ready to be terrified by the upcoming horror film Longlegs, featuring an FBI agent on the hunt for a sadistic serial killer.

Nicolas Cage takes on his wildest role yet as the depraved killer, with a star-studded cast joining him in the chilling thriller.

Maika Monroe solidifies her status as a modern Scream Queen in this intense and occult-filled mystery, set to hit theaters July 12.

If you’ve been keeping up with the trailers, and artwork surrounding Oz Perkins’ upcoming horror feature Longlegs and haven’t yet found yourself completely unsettled by the storyline or visual effects, congratulations - you need therapy. In the latest teaser, viewers follow Maika Monroe’s (It Follows) FBI agent, Lee Harker, as she seeks to understand the cryptic messages being left by the titular serial killer. Nothing about her latest case is easy, as can be inferred by the copious amounts of symbols Pepe Silvia-ing her wall, but Harker is dead set on stopping this sadistic slasher in his tracks before his murderous spree can continue. Beginning to get a grip on the bizarre clues, Harker starts to crack the code in the latest teaser.

Whether he’s been stealing the Declaration of Independence or swapping faces with John Travolta, Nicolas Cage has long been giving audiences something to talk about - and quote - through each of his roles. But the actor’s part in Longlegs may be his wildest yet as he plays the depraved serial killer at the center of the story. Preying on unsuspecting families, the Satanic slayer has haunted the innocent for too long, leading the FBI to get involved with the case. While Agent Harker knows that she has the brains and willpower to take down her target, she’ll find that there’s something more linking her to Longlegs that makes him an incredibly difficult target.

Filling out the cast of the Neon flick alongside Monroe and Cage will be Kiernan Shipka (Totally Killer), Blair Underwood (L.A. Law), Alicia Witt (Twin Peaks), and Dakota Daulby (Shōgun). Getting his start in the industry as portraying a young Norman Bates in Richard Franklin’s Psycho II, Perkins celebrates his fourth feature-length production with Longlegs. The filmmaker previously helmed the chilling films The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House and was recently announced to be working with James Wan on an adaptation of Stephen King’s short story, The Monkey.

Maika Monroe’s Rise To Scream Queen Status

While we’ll always love Scream Queens of the past like Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell, the last few years have presented a slew of up-and-coming queens of horror, including Mia Goth, Sophie Thatcher, Melissa Barrera, and Monroe. Prior to her appearance in Longlegs, Monroe startled audiences with another unsettling performance in David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows, which fully bumped her to the top of the modern-day Scream Queen charts. And, although it may be a while until it creeps onto our screens, Monroe recently gave some very promising words for They Follow, which will serve as a terrifying sequel to the 2014 horror flick.

You can check out Monroe as Agent Harker in the teaser above and try to solve the clues when Longlegs strides into theaters on July 12.

Longlegs A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Oz Perkins Studio(s) C2 Motion Picture Group , Saturn Films Distributor(s) Neon Expand

Find Tickets