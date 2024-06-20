The Big Picture Longlegs, directed by Osgood Perkins, is generating buzz with its terrifying marketing campaign and star-studded cast.

The plot follows FBI agent Lee Harker (played by Maika Monroe) as she hunts a serial killer, played by Nicolas Cage.

With thick atmosphere and a chilling story, Longlegs promises to be a scream-worthy hit in theaters on July 12, 2024.

While there are so many exciting horror films releasing this summer, it's hard to argue that any are as anticipated as Longlegs. The serial killer horror thriller from Osgood Perkins is finally hitting theaters this July after an insanely scary and creative marketing campaign. Now, with just a few more weeks to go till the film’s release, tickets for Longlegs have gone on sale.

While the short ten-second teaser accompanying the horrifically exciting news consists of mostly older footage from the various haunting Longlegs trailers, there’s one key new shot that looks like a porcelain manikin that disturbingly got its head blown off. That’s been a recurring theme of the horror thriller's marketing. The build up to Longlegs is a reminder that less is more with a ton of thick imagery/atmosphere which has been keeping even the most hardened horror fans up at night for months. It also helps that Nicolas Cage is playing the deranged killer simply known to audiences as the “The Man Downstairs”. The small glimpses and sound bits we received are chill-inducing to say the least.

What’s ‘Longlegs’ About?

The plot of Longlegs will sound familiar to any veteran of the genre. Following Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), this fresh FBI agent is given the difficult task of tracking down a serial killer tied to a handful of unsolved murders. If that wasn’t bad enough, as we go further down this blood-soaked tangle web, Harker is closer to this case than she realizes. On paper, this does sound similar to classics like Silence of the Lambs and Se7en. Yet the cryptic footage thus far has teased that we haven’t seen anything like this in the horror genre. That shouldn’t be too much of a surprise for fans who’ve seen Perkins' previous gems like The Blackcoat’s Daughter. However, even for the casual viewer, moviegoers already feel invested in this morbid case thanks to things like a website outlining The Man Downstairs' gruesome kills and a number that will make you never want to pick up a phone again. When you add Monroe and Cage into the mix, who have each had a rich horror legacy in the last decade, and you have all the makings of the next big scream-worthy hit. With a marketing campaign for the ages, it's going to be interesting to see how Longlegs does at the box office.

When Does ‘Longlegs’ Release?

Longlegs is scaring its way to theaters on July 12, 2024. While we wait on the edge of our seats for Cage’s traumatizing performance, you can buy tickets for Longlegs on Fandango’s website if you dare.

