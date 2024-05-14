The Big Picture Nicolas Cage stars as a chilling serial killer in the upcoming horror film Longlegs, adding an eerie flare to the trailer.

Director Oz Perkins weaves a twisted tale of FBI Agent Harker and the psychopathic Longlegs in one of the year's most anticipated horror movies, set to hit theaters on July 1.

Prepare for a spine-tingling experience as the trailer delves into the killer's perspective and the detective's pursuit of justice.

So far, Neon has given audiences plenty of content for its upcoming horror movie, Longlegs, but the theatrical trailer is like nothing we’ve seen yet. While any movie with Nicolas Cage playing a complete psychopath will have an unsettling flare that’s in a league of its own, there’s something especially eerie and downright chill-inducing about this fresh look. The teaser features both sides of the coin, with Cage’s serial killer known as Longlegs and Maika Monroe’s FBI Agent Harker — the detective tasked with catching the sadistic murderer before he strikes again.

“Do you still say your prayers?” a voiceover says at the top of the trailer, while a cryptic text rolls across the screen that reads, “So close the crimson and clover, all gone now to the edge. Where the black begins, the long forked tongue hisses.” There are copious amounts of spliced-in imagery of both Agent Harker and other characters who we presume will feel the wrath of the serial killer, with no music set to back it except for the sound of gasping and fear. A moment in the mirror shows the FBI Agent deep in reflection before the teaser cuts to the second part, which delves into the background of Cage’s killer.

Groaning and panting, the murderer also has a running script over the glimpses of his personal life. This time it reads, “Daughter of the seventh she. Listen loud, the serpents see the darkness slithering. Tell me what good is that body if not for hiding red shiny parts.” Cut into the slasher’s perspective are plenty of black-out moments and weird imagery, including a doll’s face. At the end of the teaser, the letters fall out so that only the cryptic message, “Death is first” remains.

Who Is Behind ‘Longlegs’?

Continuing his exploration into all things spooky, scary, and incredibly unsettling, Gretel & Hansel and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House helmer, Oz Perkins, serves as the movie’s director. Filling out the ensemble cast alongside Cage and Monroe are Alicia Witt (I Care a Lot) and Blair Underwood (L.A. Law). Along with starring, Cage produces Longlegs with Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson.

Check out the point of view of the killer and detective above in the new Longlegs trailer and catch the film when it arrives in cinemas on July 12.