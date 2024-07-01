The Big Picture Osgood Perkins' Longlegs features Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage in a chilling cat-and-mouse game.

July is going to be another scream-worthy month for the horror genre with some terrifying heavy hitters. At the forefront of that is Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs which sees two modern horror icons, Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Nicolas Cage (Renfield), go head-to-head in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Now, after a creative marketing campaign sent chills down horror fans’ spines, Longlegs’ final trailer prepares us for the disturbing hunt ahead.

The minute-long trailer is light on new footage, but some new dialogue gives further context to “The Man Downstairs” killing spree. That’s one of the names Cage’s killer has been given throughout the memorable marketing campaign. This monster has spent the last 30 years getting away with gruesome murders and leaving cryptic letters with one connection. He signed each letter with the title of the film, “Longlegs”. The rest of the trailer gives a small glimpse of the serial killer’s victims, with the changing aspect ratios further teasing the different time periods and home movie-like evidence left behind. The atmosphere of Longlegs is also thicker than ever as there are various shots of Monroe’s FBI agent reacting to something off-screen. The camera makes her character feel like a ghost in the world around her. This gives this familiar set up an eerie supernatural quality to it. That’s only helped by the fact that we still haven’t gotten a good look at Cage in character yet. With our imaginations running wild, we’ll have to wait until the film comes out to meet this killer face-to-face.

What’s ‘Longlegs’ About?

Longlegs follows new FBI agent Lee Harker (Monroe) as she tries to hunt down a serial killer (Cage) who's been spreading his own reign of terror for decades. Bodies keep piling up and, while Lee isn’t initially connected to the case, she quickly learns that there may be something personal linking her to this weighty game. The clever marketing for the film has gotten the horror community involved with cryptic posters and teasers along with a haunting phone number and website that has tracked all of Longlegs' killings. However, now that the film has been screened for critics, Longlegs may be even more scary than moviegoers could have ever imagined. This trailer highlights the thriller’s accolades and visceral gut reactions, with it being called “the best serial killer horror film since The Silence of the Lambs”. That’s massive praise to live up to to say the least, but if anyone can meet those lofty expectations, it’s Perkins. The director has been scaring horror fans for a decade with films like The Blackcoat’s Daughter. Alongside Cage and Monroe, Longlegs reunites Perkins with the star of that spooky underrated gem, Kieran Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

When Does ‘Longlegs’ Release?

Longlegs will be lurking its way to theaters on July 12, 2024. Until then, you can watch the film’s final trailer above and tickets are now on sale.