Just in time for the highly anticipated theatrical release of Longlegs on Friday, July 12, Mutant is set to drop the film's spine-chilling soundtrack on vinyl. This limited-edition release is sure to be a prized addition to any collection, perfectly capturing the eerie ambiance of Osgood Perkins' latest horror masterpiece. Pressed on 1x140gm black and red smoke vinyl, this edition promises not only an auditory experience but a visual one as well. The release includes an insert and a sealed envelope, all housed within a single pocket jacket and a rigid card outer sleeve, ensuring that this vinyl is as durable as it is striking. For those who prefer a bold, solid look, the soundtrack is also available on solid red vinyl.

The Longlegs soundtrack has already been praised for its ability to encapsulate the film's unsettling atmosphere. As Nicolas Cage's nightmarish performance and Maika Monroe's gripping portrayal of FBI agent Lee Harker unfold on screen, the soundtrack intensifies the chilling narrative, blending psychological and supernatural horror elements seamlessly. For fans of the film and vinyl collectors alike, this release is more than just a soundtrack — it's a piece of the Longlegs experience. The combination of high-quality pressing, unique visual design, and atmospheric music makes this vinyl a must-have.

Is 'Longlegs' Worth Seeing?

In a word, yes. Critics have lauded Longlegs for its disquieting mood and intricate soundscapes. Collider's Ross Bonaime was a fan of the movie, as he wrote in his 7/10 review:

"Making us uncomfortable through unpredictability is one thing, but keeping this horror story just as effective once we see the truth is even more important. Perkins manages to make the truth just as upsetting as whatever we had conjured up in our minds, a satisfying payoff that almost makes you want to watch it again immediately to see the story altogether—if you could handle a Longlegs double feature. While Perkins has made horror films prior to Longlegs, this feels like him truly finding his lane in the genre. It's an uneasy, unrelenting nightmare that we can’t escape."

With a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and positive reviews highlighting the film's immersive score, the soundtrack is expected to be a standout in the horror genre. David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter described the film as "relentlessly effective," while Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting praised its "claustrophobic dread and rot," much of which is accentuated by its haunting soundtrack.

Prepare to be haunted by the eerie sounds of Longlegs and secure your copy of this exclusive vinyl release before it vanishes. Pre-orders will be available at Mutant at 1 p.m. ET — you can also book your tickets for Longlegs below.

Longlegs 7 10 A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Oz Perkins Studio(s) C2 Motion Picture Group , Saturn Films Distributor(s) Neon Expand

