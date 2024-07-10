The Big Picture Visit the chilling website for the upcoming film Longlegs to uncover the horrifying stories of the killer's victims.

The official X profile for upcoming crime/horror Longlegs (@LonglegsFilm) has released a chilling link to a website, documenting the horrifying stories of the film’s infamous serial killer’s victims. The website, https://thebirthdaymurders.net , covers a brief introduction of the killer and his crimes, a detailed rundown of his victims, and a contact address and email address. The website released just before Longlegs lands in US theaters on July 12, 2024.

Set in the ‘90s, Longlegs, directed by Oz Perkins, stars Maika Monroe as FBI agent Lee Harker, who is assigned to investigate an unsolved serial killer mystery that descends into unexpected horrors that she could never have imagined. Upon discovering a personal connection to the eponymous killer Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage, Agent Harker must put a stop to his reign of terror before Longlegs is able to strike again. R-rated horror feature Longlegs was written by director Perkins, and so far has received rave critical reviews, currently standing with a more-than-respectable Tomatometer score of 94% from Rotten Tomatoes.

What Can Fans Find on the Mysterious Website?

WARNING: the website’s images contain serious gore.

Upon opening ‘thebirthdaymurders.net’, prospective cinema-goers are introduced to the frightening killer’s crimes. As the site explains, ‘For nearly three decades, this Satan-worshipping psycho has terrorized families throughout the Pacific Northwest. A bloody trail of bodies here in the great state of Oregon attests to the depraved savagery of this one-of-a-kind serial killer. With over three dozen victims that we know of, LONGLEGS is one of the most prolific mass murderers ever to have graced the region, and his gruesome endeavors are the stuff of nightmares.’

The landing page describes the ‘coded messages’ that can be found at Longlegs’ crime scenes, and signs off the page, saying, ‘Buckle up and hold on tight. Tune back in Monday, July 15th!’. This date is three days after Longlegs’ cinematic release in the US, leading to questions as to whether it is simply waiting for audiences to have a good chance to watch the film, or whether the website might be teasing something far more sinister to come for Agent Harker.

Using the Navigation section and clicking to the page’s ‘The Victims’ section, the website lays out intricately detailed case studies of each of Longlegs’ thirty-eight victims. The website introduces the section, saying, ‘His victims were good people: honest fathers, decent mothers, innocent little children. They were church-going, god-fearing, upstanding members of their community. These families did not deserve their awful fate, and it behooves us to take a moment of silence to honor their memory...’.

Scrolling to the end of the case studies, the website includes a range of password-locked files that can be downloaded. Upon entering the right passwords, users can bear witness to files, documents, and images that appear to be of paramount importance to Longlegs’ crimes. The website also includes an address, ‘Friend of a Friend, 3525 Potts Rd, Colfax, WA 99111’, and an email address that eager fans may be tempted to contact, ‘info@thebirthdaymurders.net’.

Longlegs hits theaters in the U.S. on July 12. Click below to find showtimes near you.

Longlegs 7 10 A chilling horror thriller directed by Osgood Perkins. The film stars Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, a promising new FBI agent assigned to solve the mystery of an elusive serial killer played by Nicolas Cage. As Harker delves deeper into the case, she uncovers disturbing evidence of occult practices connected to the murders. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Maika Monroe , Nicholas Cage , Alicia Witt , Blair Underwood Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror

