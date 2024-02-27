The Big Picture While Longmire changes many aspects from the book series, it still captures the spirit of the original work effectively.

Certain character arcs, relationships, and key plot points are altered for the TV adaptation, providing a unique viewing experience.

Longmire stands on its own as a powerful adaptation, with strong performances and storytelling that appeals to fans of the novels.

Whenever it comes to book-to-screen adaptations, things always seem to change during the transition. Be it character arcs, appearances, or entire plot points that are either added or removed, nearly no adaptation is safe. But sometimes, adaptations can be just as impactful as the original work, and the Western series Longmire is a great example of how to capture the spirit of the original while changing just about everything else. While loosely based on the mystery novels by Craig Johnson, the A&E-turned-Netflix series is a bit different from the source material.

'Longmire' Takes More Than a Few Liberties With Craig Johnson's Novels

Because the Walt Longmire Mysteries are written in first person, we get more insight into Walt's thought process and inner person than we do from Robert Taylor's performance on Longmire. Given the limitations of television, we still manage to get to know Walt Longmire pretty well. But in the novels, we're more privy to Walt's, well, everything. On the show, Walt is a much more stoic presence, and while he can crack a joke now and then, he's not as humourous, conflicted, or even as old as his literary counterpart. Craig Johnson's stream-of-consciousness style best gets us in Walt Longmire's head, and it's easy to remain comfortable there.

Another serious change is the nature of Martha Longmire's death. In the books, Martha dies of cancer before the events of the first novel. Martha's death is the lens through which we're introduced to Walt Longmire, and while we never see Martha in the show (we only hear her voice on the answering machine), she does appear in flashbacks throughout the novels, perhaps most notably in The Western Star. However, the show tackles Martha's death a bit differently. On Longmire, Martha is killed, though Walt tells everyone she died of cancer to keep her murder a secret from their daughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman). Walt is afraid Cady can't handle the news, and since he has yet to find the killer, he opts to keep it a secret––only his best friend Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips) knows. Martha's death is a major plot point in the first three seasons of Longmire, carrying on even until the fourth. It's the very reason Walt has been something of an absentee sheriff at the start of the series (something the books touch on in their own way).

While most episodes are of the "murder-of-the-week" flavor (another change from the books, where many of the cases Walt investigates don't include murder at all), many of them tie into this overarching mystery. Additionally, Walt's aversion to cell phones isn't as prominent in the books as it is in the show, though he isn't the biggest fan of modern technology. Instead, the books emphasize that in Wyoming, cell phones won't do much good anyway. They also better emphasize Walt's somewhat mystic outlook on life, something the show only briefly touches on in the form of an owl. It's also worth noting that the Craig Johnson novels all take place in the early 2000s, seemingly within only a few years (which is impressive given that there are over 20 books in the series), while the television series begins in 2012 and ends in 2017.

Walt and Vic Get Together Much Sooner in the Books

Another distinct character change is that of Victoria "Vic" Moretti, played by Katee Sackhoff on the show. In both instances, Vic is a cop from Philadelphia who moves to Absaroka County because of her husband's job, only to eventually get bored and get a job with the local Sheriff's Department. In the books, however, Vic is a bit shorter, feistier, and has trademark dark hair, a clear contrast to how she's portrayed on the show. But while the series takes its time to get Vic and Walt into a relationship (Vic's into Walt from the start, but Walt doesn't reciprocate), the books get these two together a lot sooner. Vic and her husband get divorced pretty early on in the books, though the drama extends into the third season of the television series.

The novels bring Walt and Vic together for the first time in Kindness Goes Unpunished, the third book in the Walt Longmire Mysteries series that takes our favorite sheriff to Philadelphia. While there, Vic and Walt sleep together after investigating an assault on Cady Longmire, who lives in Pennsylvania in the early books. On the show, Walt and Vic don't get together until the series finale, "Goodbye Is Always Implied," which is another drastic change in the Longmire narrative. While the order of events is different, many of the same things happen throughout the books and the show. For instance, Vic, who becomes Walt's undersheriff, gets pregnant with Walt in the novels but loses the baby after being stabbed in A Serpant's Tooth. Similar events take place in the show, and while Walt isn't the father, Vic's miscarriage drastically affects her in the final season.

In the books, we also learn a bit more about Vic's family––Vic comes from a long line of Philly cops and law enforcers in both the books and the show––particularly through her youngest brother, Michael Moretti. Michael ends up marrying Walt's daughter, Cady, and eventually, the two have a daughter of their own named Lola. Sadly, Michael is killed in the line of duty soon after. Walt is very fond of his granddaughter, a relationship we never got to see unfold in the television series. While Cady wasn't a major part of the books at the beginning (due to living in Philly), she and Lola become bigger characters in the books as the story continues, and eventually move much closer to Walt in Cheyenne.

Some 'Longmire' Characters Are Different From Their Book Versions

Of course, not every character in Longmire is immediately recognizable from their Craig Johnson-penned counterparts. Archie "The Ferg" Ferguson (Adam Bartley), for instance, is much older in the books, a "retired on duty" officer who disappears after a few installments. On the show, Ferg has a much bigger part and becomes one of the driving forces of the series by its end. Another major change is Branch Connally (Bailey Chase), who is loosely based on Deputy Brian "Turk" Connally from the books. Branch is a major force on Longmire. He isn't as charismatic or even as stupid as Turk, but he still wants Walt's title for himself. Unsurprisingly, Turk also disappears after the very first novel, The Cold Dish, but Branch stuck around for the first three seasons of the television show.

Perhaps the character to get the biggest makeover though is Henry Standing Bear (named after a real Chief Henry Standing Bear), who is described by Walt in the books as 300 lbs and the "most dangerous man on the face of the Earth." Both Walt and Henry are Vietnam War vets in the books––a time in their lives that Johnson is further exploring in the upcoming novel First Frost––and it's their experiences overseas that shaped them into the men they are. Honestly, if there's one major element of both Walt and Henry's personalities that felt missing from the show, it was this shared combat experience. Needless to say, while Lou Diamond Phillips fits the role well (and puts his own welcome spin on the character), he doesn't physically represent the character from the books. However, as in the show, Henry is still the owner and operator of the Red Pony in the books, and the two of them have been best friends since childhood.

The one many are rightly thinking about when considering the drastic changes made between page and screen is that of Lucian Connally. Just like in the novels, Lucian was Walt's old boss and the former Sheriff of Absaroka County. He's living in a retirement home and is a bit rough around the edges in his old age. But in the books, Lucian is missing part of one of his legs and isn't quite as mobile as he is on the show. While Peter Weller does an incredible job bringing this character to life––his interactions with Bailey Chase's Branch, his character's nephew, are always a bright spot––his story ends pretty controversially on television. In the episode "Burned Up My Tears," Lucian becomes a murderer to save Walt's reputation, only to kill himself to escape jail time. It's a very strange ending for such an important character in the books, and perhaps one of the few major issues fans have with the Netflix series.

The 'Longmire' TV Show Ignores Walt Longmire's Greatest Enemy

Of course, there are other characters created strictly for the television series that don't appear at all in the books. Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez) is the best example here, a Cheyenne businessman and Walt's constant foil who is shady enough that we know something's up but doesn't quite slip up in the process. Frequent antagonists Malachi Strand (Graham Greene) and doomsday cultist Chance Gilbert (Peter Stormare) also make their impressive mark on the series, but perhaps one of the biggest misses in all of Longmire is that the show never delved into the overarching plot of the Craig Johnson novels, particularly the multi-book arc featuring Tomás Bidarte.

Bidarte has been called the Jim Moriarty to Walt Longmire's Sherlock Holmes, and that's a pretty apt description of this drug lord. Bidarte first appears in A Serpant's Tooth and is the man directly responsible for Vic's miscarriage in the books (rather than Chance Gilbert in the episode "Thank You, Victoria"). But more than that, Bidarte becomes a constant thorn in Walt's side, culminating at the end of The Western Star when he kidnaps the lawman's daughter right out from under him. The entire next novel, Depth of Winter (the first to be released after Longmire ended), chronicles Walt's journey to Mexico to rescue Cady, finally bringing an end to Bidarte's reign of terror. No doubt, that would make a great plot for a Longmire reunion...

"Bidarte’s development came along with the idea that I wanted an antagonist that Walt was going to have to deal with over a series of books," author Craig Johnson noted back in 2018. "Generally the bad guys in the books come and go in a single novel and that’s one of the regrets." Of course, the Longmire TV show didn't have that same issue, with plenty of new antagonists and villains to pull from, Walt always had his hands full. Still, it would've been great to see Bidarte at least once on the show.

'Longmire' Remains a Powerful Adaptation of Craig Johnson's Mysteries

Changes are necessary when adapting a novel to the screen. Unfortunately, we just can't get in Walt Longmire's head in the same way, and other characters are needed to fill time, space, and drama. But that doesn't mean that the books themselves couldn't be adapted to the screen. The first novel, The Cold Dish was adapted in the show's first season via "Unfinished Business." Likewise, Dark Horse found its way to television through "A Damn Shame," with Hell Is Empty inspiring the events of "Unquiet Mind." Other elements, such as Vic's miscarriage from A Serpant's Tooth, also found their way into the series over time, but Longmire isn't a strict adaptation in the literal sense.

Nevertheless, the neo-Western mystery drama thrives on its own merits, with powerful performances, excellent writing, and stories that feel like they could've been pulled right from Craig Johnson's brand of reality ("Dog Soldier," anyone?). The show was a huge success––both on A&E and Netflix––and continues to be one often revisited by fans of the books as well as Western enthusiasts everywhere.

Longmire can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

