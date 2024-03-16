The Big Picture The Longmire episode "Burned Up My Tears" is emotionally intense, featuring a shocking end for Lucian.

Walt becomes prime suspect in the Barlow Connelly murder and the death of Tucker Baggett.

Peter Weller directed multiple impactful Longmire episodes, including "Burned Up My Tears," which he also starred in as Lucian Connally.

Not every episode of Longmire is a deeply emotional rollercoaster, but of those that are, the Season 6 episode "Burned Up My Tears" stands out as one of the most significant. This John Coveny-penned episode was directed by the one and only RoboCop, Peter Weller, who did double duty here, playing Lucian Connally in his final on-screen appearance. Fans of the show will remember this one well, and while many had a visceral reaction to Lucian's characterization in this riveting hour, it's a heart-wrenching story that bookends itself with Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) at the end of his rope.

"Burned Up My Tears" Is An Intense Hour of 'Longmire'

The episode starts with Walt and Vic (Katee Sackhoff) preparing for Walt's court date, in which Tucker Baggett (Brett Rice), the man representing the Connally estate, hits our favorite Wyoming sheriff with every trick in the book. From what we can tell, Tucker has Walt dead-to-rights, and he's trying to take everything he owns as a result. No wonder Walt tries to transfer all his land and property over to his daughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman)... All this started two seasons prior when Walt watched as Barlow Connally (Gerald McRaney) killed himself on the sheriff's front porch, framing Walt as the primary suspect in the land developer's murder. Now, the chips have fallen, and it seems as if there's no way out. That is, until Tucker Baggett is murdered, and his body is dumped on the Rez.

The sixth and final season of Longmire pushed all of our heroes to their limits. The threat of Malachi Strand (Graham Greene) is still very real, Walt is dealing with this civil suit, and everyone from Henry (Lou Diamond Phillips) to the Ferg (Adam Bartley) has a host of personal and professional issues stacking up. Knowing that the end was nigh, everything is wrapped up by the end of this season in a neat Western-y bow (or a lasso, rather). But before it gets there, the season's fifth episode, "Burned Up My Tears," catalyzes the lawsuit storyline to its natural conclusion. Of course, the process is still a messy one, and proved shocking for longtime fans of the show — especially those also familiar with the original Craig Johnson series of mystery novels.

This 'Longmire' Episode Makes Walt a Prime Suspect

Of course, with Tucker Baggett dead, the one who benefits most from this incident is none other than Walt himself. Given that he was last seen drinking whiskey at the Red Pony, Walt unsurprisingly becomes the prime suspect. We've seen this card played on Longmire a few times before. In the show's early years, we're led to believe that Walt may have killed his wife's killer. Other times, Walt's penchant for drinking his sorrows away has conflicted with his duties as a lawman, sowing distrust among the people of Absaroka County and even his own deputies, such as Branch Connally (Bailey Chase). No wonder Tucker Baggett had such a strong case against him. But as Lucian reminds the sheriff, he didn't do this, and, if for no other reason, it's Walt Longmire's strong moral character that proves his innocence above all else.

While fans might have grown tired of seeing Walt as a suspect in some crime he didn't commit, the concept works masterfully here in building tension alongside the potentially devastating outcome of his civil case, a case he has no business winning on paper. The irony of it all is that Mayor Sawyer Crane (Eric Ladin) hires none other than Cumberland County Sheriff Jim Wilkins (played by former Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat) to investigate the crime, with Walt left out to pasture. Wilkins has been previously proven corrupt by Walt and his department, yet, the neighboring sheriff is the man the mayor picks for the job (Crane's general distaste for Walt is at its peak here). But our titular hero doesn't go so quietly, and as always, he's the one who figures out this mystery in the end.

Clocking in at just over an hour, "Burned Up My Tears" relies on Walt's keen detective skills and literary prowess, something that makes this lawman stand out among other Western cowboys. Barlow's estranged ex-wife is a solid suspect and even Vic is questioned as possibly being the killer, though the actual murderer comes as a shock. But much like the audience, Walt would rather not believe it. Our learned sheriff ultimately solves the case on a whim after he recollects a minor character from the Larry McMurtry novel Lonesome Dove, made popular by the 1989 Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones miniseries. It's this sort of thoughtful detective work that reminds us just how impressive Walt Longmire is as a lawman, and that there's not another like him.

Lucian Connally's Death in "Burned Up My Tears" Was Shocking and Sudden

As it turns out, Lucian gave Walt the false name of Allen O'Brien as a suspect, who happens to be a minor character in Lonesome Dove. As the monumental sheriff he is, Walt eventually puts two-and-two together, deducing that Lucian––whose favorite book is Lonesome Dove––killed Tucker. Though the former sheriff denies it at first, Lucian eventually reveals his guilt concerning his brother's post-humous vendetta against Walt. He believes that Walt is too good a man to be taken down by men like Barlow and Tucker Baggett, and though he first tries to convince Tucker to drop the suit, the attorney's refusal (and gleeful disdain for Walt) pushes Lucian over the edge. He shoots and kills Tucker, planting the body on the Rez to keep Walt from investigating. Not that that's ever stopped Walt Longmire before.

For those who might feel like this is incredibly out of character, those thoughts are valid. On the surface, it seems like Lucian's decision to kill Walt's latest antagonist was made just because it was the final season of the show. A reveal such as this is more shocking if a main or recurring character is the killer, and it's easy to dismiss this decision as just that. The decision to make Bob Barnes (John Bishop) into the bank robber "Cowboy Bill" (despite Bob's realistic motivations) feels vaguely similar. But when you consider that Lucian's flesh-and-blood was responsible for dismantling the life of the man he'd come to see as something of a son/protégé, not to mention how often he boasts about shooting folks during his days as the sheriff, it all makes a little more sense. Hell, Lucian might've killed his own brother if it meant protecting Walt's honor.

One might argue that Lucian Connally, as we know him from the books, would never do such a thing. That may be true. But for the A&E/Netflix adaptation of the character, it isn't entirely out of the question. Of course, what shocked audiences most was Lucian's death wish in the aftermath. When he can't get Walt to fatally wound him in armed combat, he decides that suicide is the only way out of a life sentence. In a pulse-pounding scene that has you screaming at the television screen, Lucian runs off a cliff and falls to his death. In his final moments on Earth, Lucian is comforted by Walt, who tells him that he never would have missed his funeral. As heartbreaking as this moment is, it kickstarts a thought in Walt that eventually births itself in the series finale. Maybe it is time for him to retire after all.

Vic's Side Plot Makes Things Even Harder to Swallow in This 'Longmire' Episode

While Lucian's untimely demise is the main focus of this episode, "Burned Up My Tears" tackles similar themes with other characters as well. This is most evident in Vic's post-miscarriage struggle, which nearly drowns her in grief. After the return of her sidearm following the conflict with Chance Gilbert (Peter Stormare) two episodes prior (in "Thank You, Victoria"), Vic uneasily takes the weapon back, but maybe she shouldn't have. Near the end of the episode, she explains to Walt her alibi (and why a round from her chamber was missing). In the discussion, Vic reveals that she nearly killed herself the night before. However, unwilling to be the cause of any more pain in Walt's life, Vic took a step back and expelled the bullet from her gun.

Despite everything that goes on with Lucian here, it's Vic's confession that is the darkest and most weighted part of this episode. Her mental health struggle in the wake of an immense personal tragedy grounds this Western murder mystery in a harsh reality. Even on television, things don't always work out in the end, and Vic's pain at losing her unborn child here juxtaposed with Lucian's death is a prime example of such. Thankfully, the rest of the season sees Vic work through her emotional turmoil, and by the time she and Walt finally do get together, she's in a much healthier place. Still, this episode's exploration of suicide isn't for the faint of heart. Longmire often tackled controversial issues, and "Burned Up My Tears" is another excellent example of the show's willingness to partake in hard conversations.

Peter Weller Directed Some of 'Longmire's Best Episodes

Peter Weller's performance here might be among his best on the show, and the actor was always a delight when embodying Lucian Connally on screen. Of course, "Burned Up My Tears" isn't the only Longmire episode the actor directed. Starting with Season 1's "The Worst Kind of Hunter," Weller––who has dozens of television direction credits to his name––was clear in his vision for Longmire with an episode that also first introduced Lucian as a character. He returned to direct Season 2's "Party's Over" and Season 3's "Wanted Man" before the A&E network officially canceled the show. Thankfully, Netflix picked it up for a fourth season, where Weller directed "Four Arrows."

Sadly, neither Lucian nor Peter Weller returned for the fifth season, much to the dismay of fans everywhere, though Season 6 rectified that. Though Weller doesn't return on screen in Longmire's following "Burned Up My Tears," the very next episode, "No Greater Character Endorsement," opens with a monologue by Lucian, who confesses to Tucker Baggett's murder in his will––freeing Walt of any murder charges against him. This same episode also features testimony from Walt's longtime nemesis, Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez), which ends up being the deciding factor in the dismissal of Walt's case. In the end, Lucian Connally did right by Walt Longmire, even if he had to do a little bit of wrong to get there.

