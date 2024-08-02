The Big Picture "Death Without Company" would have added depth to Longmire by exploring Basque heritage and Lucian's past.

A potential "Longmire" revival could revisit the novels and bring back beloved characters for more adventures.

While "Longmire" often forged its own path, fans wish for an adaptation of "Death Without Company" for the screen.

It's been years since we've seen a new episode of the neo-Western crime drama Longmire, but that hasn't stopped the show from still generating a consistent audience on Netflix. Based on the series of mystery novels penned by Craig Johnson, the show followed Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) as he protects and serves the people of Absaroka County, Wyoming. For six seasons, we enjoyed these fascinating explorations of true history, various cultures, and the mythic American West, but there's one story in particular from the original books that this author wishes had found its way to screens everywhere, Johnson's second Longmire novel, Death Without Company.

'Longmire' Should've Tackled 'Death Without Company'

First published in 2006, Death Without Company was Craig Johnson's second Walt Longmire mystery, and it does not disappoint. Coming off the coattails of The Cold Dish, it's Christmastime in Absaroka County (a time of year often explored in Johnson's stories but not so much in the television series), and things are about to get colder than ever. The story follows Walt as he investigates the sudden death of one Mari Baroja, a woman poisoned at the Durant Home for Assisted Living. It turns out this mystery was five decades in the making, and weaves in everything from rocky familial relations (though that's putting it mildly) to the coal-bed methane industry. The novel most notably highlighted the Basque population of northern Wyoming (Baroja herself was Basque), and introduced a newcomer, Deputy Santiago "Sancho" Saizarbitoria, to Absaroka.

Perhaps the reason that Death Without Company, which is one of nearly two dozen Longmire novels at this point, stands out among the rest is because of the way it addresses the Basque people. In speaking with a Basque heritage website, author Craig Johnson notes that, "The Basques are part of the American West, and it is my responsibility to portray this world with honesty." Given that "honesty and integrity" is the official Walt Longmire slogan, we can't help but feel like the picture Death Without Company paints of the Basque people is true. While the television series brought Basques into Absaroka County in the Season 2 episode "Death Came In Like Thunder," it didn't explore their Western history with the same curious intensity. Furthermore, they only ever appeared one time on the show, and Santiago Saizarbitoria, tragically, wasn't counted among them.

Death Without Company would've allowed for the return of Dr. Isaac Bloomfield (played by 9-1-1 star Kenneth Choi on the show), who factors in heavily to that story. Additionally, the first narrative hints at a romance between Walt and Vic playing out in the second Walt Longmire mystery, which would carry on to the third book, Kindness Goes Unpunished. To say that there wouldn't have been a plethora of material to pull from her would be silly. But there's one other reason why Death Without Company feels so profound, and why it would've been ripe for an on-screen adaptation somewhere along the line in the A&E-turned-Netflix television series...

'Death Without Company' Dives Deeper into Lucian Connally

The way Lucian Connally, the former sheriff before Walt, fits into Death Without Company is arguably the story's biggest sell. In many ways, the novel is just as much Lucian's story as it is Walt's, despite being penned in the first person from the titular sheriff's perspective. We learn more about Lucian here than The Cold Dish ever disclosed, and it helps us to better relate to the hardened lawman, who already feels as if he's from another era. Death Without Company reveals a more tender and thoughtful side to Lucian than readers first expect, adding additional layers of love and tragedy to him that we couldn't have fathomed. He's a lot more than just a rusted curmudgeon. In fact, he's got some gold buried in that dirty heart of his.

There's no doubt that Peter Weller would've handled Lucian's Death Without Company material with an impressive finesse. Weller, who was always a bright spot on Longmire whenever the series brought him around, would've expertly handled the intricate details of Lucian we discover, namely that he and the victim, Mari Baroja, were once married. While the marriage didn't last long, the love behind it remained, and informed the way the sheriff would handle things throughout Absaroka County. The weight of their respective careers in law enforcement lies heavily on both Walt and Lucian in this novel, and that's a concept that would've been worth exploring further on the screen. On the show, it leads to Walt retiring suddenly by the end, while the novels draw that out over many years.

Unfortunately, barring a complete Longmire reboot, any future revival is unlikely to use this story (or at least adapt it in whole), considering that Lucian was killed off in the sixth and final season's masterful episode, "Burned Up My Tears." It's perhaps understandable why so many fans of the books have come to despise the way the TV Lucian's arc concluded, even if it's a compelling and dramatic take on "laying down one's life for his friend." To some, not allowing time for stories such as Death Without Company was a disservice to the character Craig Johnson originally crafted, a character who continues to be a fan-favorite in the Walt Longmire legacy.

'Longmire' Pulled From a Few Craig Johnson Novels, but Often Forged Its Own Path

Though Longmire generally walked to the beat of its own drum, the show did, on occasion, pull directly from the Craig Johnson novels for inspiration. Sure, there were quite a few differences between the books and the television series (Turk becoming Branch and the complete absence of Sancho, being two of them), but, for the most part, the A&E-turned-Netflix series did a terrific job of bringing the character of Walt Longmire, and his distinct vision of Wyoming, to life. The first novel, The Cold Dish, was turned into the Season 2 episode "Unfinished Business" (with elements pulled into the "Pilot" as well), which flipped the script on how we thought the story might go down. Likewise, the basic plot of Hell Is Empty was repurposed for "Unquiet Mind," an excellent episode that pushes Walt to his absolute limit.

Not every book-to-screen adaptation needs to be a direct one, and given how vast a departure Longmire was at times from the original mystery novels, it wouldn't make sense if they all were. Parts of The Dark Horse would go on to show up in episodes like "A Damn Shame," as would A Serpent's Tooth in "Thank You, Victoria," which featured the brilliantly terrifying Peter Stormare as the crazed cult leader Chance Gilbert, a stand-in for Walt's book nemesis Tomás Bidarte. But Death Without Company deserved some sort of translation to the screen, if not just to explore the intricacies of Lucian's time as sheriff, and the way Walt would handle the news of a potentially law-enforcement conspiracy in his county.

Though "Death Came In Like Thunder" brought in the Basque people, they didn't feature as a greater part of the series moving forward. The absence of Saizarbitoria, who would work with Walt in quite a few more adventures, was also a tragedy, given how important he is to those early novels (he continues to appear in more recent ones too, including The Longmire Defense). Compared to Turk Connally and Jim Ferguson — the basis for the television characters Branch Connally (Bailey Chase) and Archie "Ferg" Ferguson (Adam Bartley) — Sancho is a much bigger part of the Absaroka County Sheriff's Department, leaving us to wonder why the Longmire creators felt the need to create new characters in the show's later seasons rather than introduce pre-existing ones that audiences adored (looking at you, Zach).

A 'Longmire' Revival Could Revisit the Walt Longmire Novels

For years, fans have been attending different signings by Craig Johnson (whose latest Longmire novel, First Frost, came out this year) and events like the annual Longmire Days, where the author and actors from the show have teased their desire for more Longmire episodes in the future. "There's something nourishing about [Longmire]" series star Robert Taylor told UPI while attending the 2024 Longmire Days in Buffalo, Wyoming. "I know exactly why this show works and why people connect with it. There's just truth and it's nuanced. It's not contrived." The star reported that there are always talks and rumors of a potential movie continuation, likely in the same vein that older TV Westerns like Gunsmoke and Bonanza did decades after they went off the air.

In an interview with Cowboy State Daily, Johnson noted that, when Longmire was still on the air, he would send local news clippings to the producers for story ideas. Many of these "true stories" became the basis for Longmire episodes, and doubled as the basis for many of his own books as well. "They got [some of] their [story ideas] from my notes before I wrote the book, it just takes me a little longer to write a book than it did for them to put out an episode of a television series," the author explained. If Longmire were to return, either as a limited series run or a feature event, continuing either this trend or pulling directly from the seven novels that Johnson has penned since the show ended might be the best way to start. Or maybe even a collection of shorter mysteries, such as Wait for Signs, would best allow us to enjoy more intimate Longmire adventures.

