The Big Picture "Dog Soldier" is a standout episode of Longmire that sheds light on the issue of Native American children being taken from their homes and put into the foster care system.

The episode weaves a compelling mystery that eventually uncovers a conspiracy involving the exploitation of Native children for profit.

Longmire was known for thoughtfully addressing Native American issues and paved the way for contemporary shows like Yellowstone to tackle similar topics.

Based on the hit series of novels by author Craig Johnson, Longmire premiered on A&E in 2012 and quickly became the network's highest-rated scripted drama. Eventually, the show moved to Netflix where it finished off its six-season run in 2017, just a year before Yellowstone took over the genre. There's no denying that Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) is an intelligent and thoughtful lawman with a rusty heart of gold, and as such it's no wonder that the series would be the same. But there's one episode in particular that shines brighter than the rest, the Season 1 episode "Dog Soldier," which centers around a group of kidnapped Cheyenne children, that hits closer to home than most. While it might seem outlandish at first glance, the episode itself was inspired by real-life events.

What Happens in the 'Longmire' Episode "Dog Soldier"?

When "Dog Soldier" begins, we see a Cheyenne man beaten by an unknown assailant who takes his teeth. This shocking opening quickly leads us back to the fictional Durant, Wyoming, where Sheriff Walt Longmire and Deputy Vic Moretti (Katee Sackhoff) are called in to investigate a possible kidnapping. A white family's foster son, a young Cheyenne boy named Neel (David Vigil), is missing, and Walt suspects that things may not be what they seem. In their investigation, Walt discovers the possibility that Neel, and two other kidnapped boys, have been taken by a sexual predator. The episode's dark turn doesn't last though, and while there is a sex offender present in the episode, it's all an elaborate misdirect.

It turns out that a Dog Soldier took the boys from their foster homes, and opted to eventually return them to Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips) safe and sound by the episode's end. All signs point to the Cheyenne avenger Hector (Jeffrey De Serrano) as the culprit, as he had previously threatened those involved, but the conspiracy goes much further than that. Rez businessman and community staple Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez) insists that Hector is innocent and that the American government is to blame as they've been taking kids such as Neel away from their decent parents to profit from them. Nighthorse, who becomes Walt's nemesis throughout the series, is actually right here, and Walt quickly puts the pieces together.

In an epic conclusion that highlights the genius of this episode, Walt reveals to the children's social worker, Crystal Shoemaker (Rebecca Tilney), that he knows of her dastardly deeds. Turns out, Shoemaker has been taking Native children off the Rez to skim more money from the U.S. federal government (as Native children are worth double in this ever-broken system), removing them from their parents to make a quick buck. She's not alone in this conspiracy, as the man beaten at the beginning of the episode was her informant, and it's not long before she turns herself in to protect herself from Hector's wrath. But Hector isn't the Dog Soldier that returned the children after all, it was Jacob Nighthorse.

'Longmire' Highlights the Messy Truth About Native Foster Care in America

Longmire never shied away from tackling real-life issues, mixed expertly with high-grade neo-Western mysteries, and that was part of the show's strength. Episode writer Tony Tost (who went on to create the severely underrated Damnation) constructs an exciting and thoughtful mystery here that becomes more of a social commentary as it continues, though it never feels a bit preachy. Rather, "Dog Soldier," in step with the rest of the series, highlights some harsh truths about Rez life, namely concerning how Native American children are taken from their homes and put into the foster system. And it only scratches the surface.

"Nearly 700 Native American children in South Dakota are being removed from their homes every year, sometimes under questionable circumstances," an NPR investigation found in 2011, not a year before "Dog Soldier" aired on A&E. According to NPR, Native American children only make up around 15 percent of the child population, and yet more than half of those in the foster care system are Native. The report, which is only an overview of their greater investigation, elaborated that, in some cases, Native American children earn more money from the federal government than other races. It seems like Longmire got that part right. "Cousins are disappearing; family members are disappearing," Peter Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Tribal Council explained. "It's kidnapping. That's how we see it." If Lengkeek hadn't been quoted in the NPR article, you'd swear that was a line spoken by Jacob Nighthorse.

However, not everyone agrees with NPR's analysis or appreciates Longmire's take on the subject matter. "[Longmire's "Dog Soldiers] perpetuates stereotypes about social workers and fails to show the present-day strengths of Native American culture," one social worker said in an article by Social Workers Speak, citing the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 as proof of how far we've come. Despite that, NPR asserts that "32 states are failing to abide by the [the ICWA] in one way or another," which seems to lend more credence to Longmire's take on this issue. It's worth noting that the episode doesn't set out to demonize social workers or even the foster/adoptive families who genuinely want to give these kids a good home (there are some wonderful people out there trying their best to help), but it does speak to this often unspoken issue that plagues the Native American community.

The Dog Soldier Represents Hope for a Better Future in 'Longmire'

Historically speaking, there were actual Dog Soldiers (not to be confused with the horror movie werewolves of the same name) who have existed throughout Cheyenne history. These Cheyenne warriors fought against the enclosing nature of manifest destiny and westward expansion practiced in the United States during the 1800s. While the exact origin of the Dog Soldiers (or "Dog Men" as they were sometimes called) is shrouded in myth and mystery, they were a military society of Cheyenne bent on defeating the U.S. cavalry and reclaiming their land. Even among the Cheyenne, they were controversial figures, though Longmire presents them in a somewhat different light.

"The Cheyenne believe in an avenging warrior spirit, that can take on any form, animal, human," Walt Longmire says at the end of the episode. "I believe we become vessels, for forces we cannot control or understand." While this may seem to differ from the known history of the Dog Soldiers, the way Longmire shifts this legend into something more spiritual in nature paves the way for the Native people's future. Yes, the boys were returned to their rightful homes with Walt's blessing, despite the letter of the law ("Just 'cause it’s lawful, don’t mean it’s right," as Walt would say), but there's still more work to do on the Rez to fix the other issues plaguing the Cheyenne people.

The aforementioned NPR investigation notes that "almost 90 percent of the kids in family foster care are in non-native homes or group care." This shocking statistic no doubt informed the Longmire writers and producers when developing "Dog Soldier," but it's the titular figure that connects it all together. Here, the Dog Soldier gives the Cheyenne people hope that someday these tragedies will become a thing of the past, that someday they too will be avenged. In some ways, Jacob Nighthorse fulfills that role by the series end, stepping out of the way so that Henry Standing Bear (who served the Rez faithfully for years, even as a Hector-like vigilante during the fourth season) can help lead their people honorably.

'Longmire' Was Known for Thoughtfully Addressing Native American Issues With Tact

There's no denying that Longmire was unafraid to tackle the hard and seemingly impossible issues of reservation life. From the get-go, the A&E-turned-Netflix series honored the Craig Johnson books by diving deep into issues of poverty, racism, drug addiction, and even rape. But Longmire isn't just a story about a downtrodden people, plenty of episodes also show the resilience and spirit of the Cheyenne community, and how they come together to protect their own. "Dog Soldier" represents that too, and while Henry Standing Bear is Walt's best friend and Jacob Nighthorse is usually his enemy, the two both fight for the betterment of their people, even if they butt heads along the way.

Today, modern Westerns such as Yellowstone and its spin-offs have fought to tackle similar topics. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has gone so far as to make an entire feature film, Wind River, about the number of women abducted or killed on Indian Reservations across the nation. In many ways, Longmire was the trailblazer for contemporary television conversations about these issues, and undoubtedly had a hand in shows like Yellowstone, Reservation Dogs, and Dark Winds––all of which featured actors from Longmire––being greenlit in the first place. We've come a long way in Native American representation on screen, and it's wonderful to see more of these stories being told.

Longmire can be streamed on Netflix and Peacock.

