The Big Picture Longmire ends with a literal bang as Walt saves Nighthorse and Vic reveals her feelings.

In the Longmire finale, Walt retires, passing the torch to his daughter as sheriff, while Henry takes over the Four Arrows casino.

Though the show has ended, fans can still follow Walt's adventures in the Walt Longmire mystery novels series by Craig Johnson.

It's hard to think of a neo-Western crime drama with as much mystery and intrigue as Longmire. The series began its run on television in 2012 on A&E, spanning three seasons on the network before moving to Netflix for the back half of its six-season run. During its time on air, Longmire was beloved by audiences and expertly scratched our Western TV itch long before Yellowstone hit the small screen. But how did Longmire end? It shouldn't surprise you that the show came a long way from where it began, and the series finale "Goodbye Is Always Implied" goes out with a bang that would make classic TV Westerns everywhere jealous.

Longmire Walt Longmire is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. Widowed only a year, he is a man in psychic repair but buries his pain behind his brave face, unassuming grin and dry wit. Release Date June 3, 2012 Creator Hunt Baldwin, John Coveny Cast Katee Sackhoff Robert Taylor , Lou Diamond Phillips , Cassidy Freeman Seasons 6 Studio A&E Production Company Two Boomerang, The Shephard/Robin Company, Warner Horizon Television

'Longmire' Ends in the Most Western Way Possible

After being in hiding for the entire sixth and final season, Malachi Strand (Graham Greene) finally rears his ugly head in the final episode of Longmire upon abducting Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips) and Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez). This occurs just after Nighthorse confesses his sin of using casino funds to pay his bail. But to make things even more complicated, Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) gets a lead on Malachi that leads to two more deaths, including that of Marilyn Yarlott (Tantoo Cardinal), the woman who helped Walt find Henry after Malachi abducted him previously. But when Henry escapes, things get a bit Western.

Walt and Deputy Vic Moretti (Katee Sackhoff) organize a team consisting of deputies Archie "Ferg" Ferguson (Adam Bartley), the newly re-hired Zach Heflin (Barry Sloane), Tribal Police Chief Matthias (Zahn McClarnon), and a found Henry to close in on Malachi's operation. It turns out that the Cheyenne criminal abducted Nighthorse to have him sign over the Four Arrows casino so that he (Malachi) could continue his illegal operations from within the Cheyenne Indian Reservation. But all of this crumbles when Walt and his allies storm Malachi's sawmill hideout. Walt saves Nighthorse from an impromptu hanging, leaving these two with a mutual respect that's been a long time coming. Eventually, Walt faces down against Malachi's SUV, which nearly runs him down before Vic saves his life.

But Malachi isn't done yet. In a final desperate move, he stabs Walt and tries to kill him, but the Sheriff's draw is too quick for the Cheyenne criminal, who is gunned down in the fight. With that, the Cheyenne reservation and Absaroka County are saved from his reign of terror and Walt decides that enough is enough. "Goodbye Is Always Implied" closes out with Walt retiring as sheriff and on his way to building a new life, which is as satisfying as a cold Rainier. Directed by Christopher Chulack in his triumphant return to Longmire after the exceptional Season 4 episode "High Noon," the series finale closes the book on this Western mystery drama in a way that few other TV Westerns can: just about perfectly. And that's no small feat for a cowboy sheriff from Wyoming.

Walt and Vic Finally Get Together at the End of 'Longmire'

Image via Netflix

Before throwing themselves into a potentially fatal gunfight, Walt and Vic have a quick heart-to-heart before all the shooting starts. Distressed, Vic tells Walt that she's sick of saying goodbye to him, and it's from this conversation that the series finale's title, "Goodbye Is Always Implied," derives. Walt reminds his deputy that any gunfight over the course of the series could've been their last, though stresses that maybe he should start explaining how he really feels. With that, the pair kiss, and years of built-up sexual tension between these two are instantly settled. But after the action dies down, things get even steamier as the pair have sex at Walt's place, where Vic has seemingly moved in.

For six seasons of Longmire, Walt and Vic have danced romantically around each other. While Walt didn't seem as interested in the beginning (likely due to the death of his wife, Martha, before the "Pilot"), that eventually changed after a few failed relationships along the way. Meanwhile, Vic struggled romantically after getting divorced about halfway through the show and got pregnant near the end before losing the baby on the job. Because of this, Vic notes to Walt that she'll never be able to love him the way that she loved her unborn baby, nor will he ever be able to love her the same way he could love his dead wife. Despite that, these two start something here that's been a long time coming, embracing longtime fan expectations as well as the events of the Craig Johnson-penned book series on which the show was based.

Walt Longmire Passes the Torch In "Goodbye Is Always Implied"

Image via Netflix

But the only reason Walt and Vic can make anything happen at all is because Walt decides to leave his time as a lawman behind. That's right, Longmire ends with Walt Longmire retiring as Sheriff of Absaroka County. Early on in the episode, Walt makes a pointed joke to Vic about her running for sheriff (a job she's much more interested in the original book series), but that doesn't exactly materialize. Instead, the show ends with Walt encouraging his daughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman) to run for sheriff in his stead. Naturally, this idea is about as shocking to Cady––a lawyer with no police experience who desperately wants to leave Wyoming––as it is to the audience watching at home. Throughout Longmire, not only has Cady never been particularly interested in law enforcement, but she's never exactly held her own in a gunfight, let alone the situations that Walt and his deputies are put through episode by episode.

"Goodbye Is Always Implied" reveals that Cady goes on to run for sheriff after all, supported by her new boyfriend, Deputy Zach Heflin. Seemingly as a call back to the way Longmire began, the show ends with Walt and Cady lying to one another, which is a bit strange given how far they've come in repairing their relationship. Walt never tells Cady about his romance with Vic (a woman who is much closer to his daughter's age than his own), and likewise, Cady doesn't reveal that she's been seeing Zach. If this feels familiar, it's because back in Season 1, Walt was lying to Cady about the particulars of her mother's death, while Cady was keeping her relationship with Deputy Branch Connally (Bailey Chase) a secret. Longmire certainly came full circle in the end, though this time, we're left to assume that they'll eventually fill in one another on their respective changes in relationship status.

What Happens to Everyone Else at the End of 'Longmire'?

Close

Speaking of full circle, our other favorite Longmire characters get some solid endings themselves. With Walt's encouragement and blessing, Henry––who had previously been moonlighting as the vigilante "Hector" to enforce justice on the Rez––takes over the Four Arrows casino and acts as a representative for his people. While there's no doubt that Henry still owns the Red Pony, his focus is on helping the greater Cheyenne people now, which, as Walt notes, is exactly how it's supposed to be. After all, Cowboys and Indians can only play together for so long, and while Longmire has always established these two as best friends, they can only cross over so much into each other's distinct worlds. Thankfully, Henry is up to the task and certainly looks the part of a casino owner by the end.

Additionally, Matthias, as far as we know, is still the Tribal Police Chief on the Rez (or lieutenant, if you follow actor Zahn McClarnon down south to Arizona in Dark Winds), while Jacob Nighthorse finds himself answering for his crimes against the Cheyenne people. It turns out that Walt was right about him all along, and though these two have finally made peace, they still find themselves on opposite sides of the law. After Walt saves Nighthorse's life, we don't see the two interact again, and maybe that's for the best. Meanwhile, Deputy Ferg heads off to make up with his ex-girlfriend Meg (Mary Wiseman) after some serious support from her mother (played by the delightful Marylouise Burke), and Zach, now coupled with Cady, helps the potentially new Sheriff Longmire in her political campaign. It seems that just about everyone made it out alright in the end, but that doesn't mean we still don't want more.

Walt Longmire's Adventures Continue Beyond the Hit Series

Image via Netflix

Though Walt rides off on a horse into the mountains (as any true cowboy would) in search of a buried treasure that Lucian Connally (Peter Weller) had told him about before his death, we also discover that the former sheriff finally gets a cell phone. Upon answering the call, we're left to wonder if there are any adventures left for Walt Longmire following the series finale. Thankfully, the answer is yes, just perhaps not in the way that you'd think. After Season 6 of Longmire dropped on Netflix on November 17, 2017, the Walt Longmire mystery novels upon which the show is based continued even after the hit series ended.

The Western Star, the thirteenth novel in the series, was published only months before the sixth and final season aired, and its direct sequel, Depth of Winter, was on bookshelves the following September. Since then, there has been a new release in Craig Johnson's Walt Longmire Mysteries series every year, with the most recent books, First Frost and Tooth and Claw, slated for release in 2024. While the show certainly took its liberties with the source material, if you're looking for more Longmire, there's no better place to get it. With nearly 20 books out in the series already, fans will find a few overlapping plotlines and character arcs between the show and the novels, but enough variety to keep going regardless.

Could 'Longmire' Eventually Return for More?

Image via Netflix

In this history of Western-themed television shows, many, such as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and more recently, Deadwood, were revived for more after the cancelation of the original programs. Be it in feature films, made-for-TV specials, or another series, these characters managed to come back from cowboy heaven and get back in the saddle for more. So why couldn't Longmire do the same? Well, as it turns out, the show has continued to do exceptionally well on Netflix even after it ended, and because of that, there have even been talks of a potential revival, bringing Robert Taylor's Walt Longmire back for another round of mysteries.

"There’s a constant buzz about the return of the series, a potential Season 7 or made-for-TV movies, but nothing concrete," author Craig Johnson revealed about the television adaptation's fate (via Cowboy State Daily). "I think what’s happened is that the show continues to be a success for both the producing entity, Warner Brothers, and the broadcasting entity, Netflix, without them doing anything. Once again, victims of our own success." It's possible that all this buzz about Longmire's return could trigger a different response. The truth is, we'd all like to see Walt pick up his badge once more, even if it means it could be his final ride.

Longmire can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix