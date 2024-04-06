The Big Picture Lou Diamond Phillips' portrayal of Henry Standing Bear offers depth and integrity, standing out as a key character in Longmire.

Henry's role as more than just a sidekick to Walt highlights his importance as a trusted ally and vigilant force on the reservation.

Henry's character arc represents hope and leadership for the Cheyenne people, showcasing his selfless nature and growth throughout the series.

When watching a mystery series like Longmire, it can be easy to get wrapped up in the title character's story as he sets out to uncover the latest criminal act that's been committed in Wyoming's desolate Absaroka County. But even though Robert Taylor gives a thoughtful and consistent performance as Sheriff Walt Longmire, fans can't help but gravitate to some of the other supporting cast members who help carry the A&E-turned-Netflix series. The most important among them is undoubtedly Lou Diamond Phillips, whose role in Longmire as Henry Standing Bear will likely go down in the actor's filmography as one of his most notable and engaging roles. While Walt is arguably the best character in his own show (how could he not be?), Henry might be the most intriguing.

Henry Standing Bear Is More Than Just Walt Longmire's Sidekick

There's a common trope that exists in the Western genre that was popularized by the original Lone Ranger program where a Native American sidekick would be given to the leading cowboy lawman. This type of sidekick often spoke in few, if any, words, was the story's main tie to the supernatural, and never had any meaningful stories of his own. While Westerns have come a long way since Tonto, these ideas still exist in contemporary Westerns today. But with Henry Standing Bear, author Craig Johnson flips the script, making Walt and Henry less hero and sidekick and more detective and off-the-books ally. (Hilariously enough, in the novel Death Without Company, Walt even describes himself as Henry's sidekick.)

So when it came to Henry's portrayal in the Longmire television series, it wasn't surprising that the character was presented as something much more than a simple Tonto stand-in. Phillips' Henry is stoic, self-assured, well-rounded, and humorous. He carries a sense of integrity with him (just as Walt does), and is always available to help those in need. Sure, he talks with a very distinct vocal pattern (never using contractions), but that's more charming than it is insulting. In the very first episode, Henry aids Walt in his mission to bring a young Cheyenne girl (played by Amber Midthunder) home to the Rez without any question. While this may feel very sidekick-ish on the surface, Henry is shown to be much more than that as he is developed further throughout the show's six seasons. Of course, the original novels themselves expand quite a bit on Henry and his personal life, even introducing his family members within the Cheyenne tribe.

Of course, there's no denying that Walt Longmire is the hero of the story. As he should be, he's the sheriff (and the show's namesake) after all. But without Henry, Walt wouldn't have gotten very far. Over time, the character paved the way for his own adventures that set him apart from his sheriff friend. By the show's fourth season, Longmire was spending a lot more time on the Rez, and Henry was already primed and ready to continue that story unaided by Walt and his deputies. While we love all the scenes that Walt and Henry share, it's those moments when Henry has to venture out on his own that show us what a truly dynamic character Phillips has brought to life on screen.

Henry Is One of the Most Important 'Longmire' Characters

As the main connection between Walt and the people of the Rez, Henry's importance to Longmire cannot be understated. From the get-go, we see that Henry's relationships on the reservation are far deeper than any surface-level acquaintance that a character like, say, Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez) might have with his fellow Cheyenne. More than that, Henry genuinely cares about those he lives among, and is always offering his help, services, and time to support local events, causes, and families in need. He even stands opposed to Walt and Vic (Katee Sackhoff) when his people begin a protest at a local energy company. Yes, Walt helps out as much as he can, but he can also be tied up in the politics and bureaucracy of being an elected official. Henry, on the other hand, is free from those entanglements. If the Cheyenne needed a poster child for what it looks like to help one's own people, Henry Standing Bear would be it.

Because of his trustworthiness and discretion, the people on the Rez trust Henry implicitly, and trust isn't an easy commodity to come by in the world of Longmire. In fact, his name, "Standing Bear," has come into play on a few occasions, namely in Season 3's "Miss Cheyenne," where it's made clear that he is honored by his people because he lives up to that name. Henry doesn't run from a fight or danger, and because of that, he is always willing to put himself in harm's way for the sake of others. The power behind his name returns in the fourth season too, when he helps a young mother and her son escape an abusive situation and leave the Rez undiscovered ("Four Arrows"). It may get him in some brief trouble with the law, but Henry plays his cards right and does the right thing, even when it's hard.

Perhaps that's why Henry's story is so important in a show like Longmire. Despite how Native Americans can often be portrayed in the contemporary media, Henry stands in clear opposition to the usual tropes and stereotypes thrown at Indigenous peoples. He runs a bar, but is fully sober; he struggles in his romantic entanglements, but never abandons or abuses others; and he doesn't hold others (namely "the white man") responsible for his misfortunes, but instead takes full responsibility for his actions. He's an honorable man who is both a realist and a spiritualist. He sees signs in everyday things but knows how to properly interpret them. Henry Standing Bear is a character who can keep a level head when things go wrong, and that's a huge reason why he and Walt work so well together. No wonder Walt is always temporarily deputizing him.

As a Vigilante, Henry Pushed the Boundaries of What 'Longmire' Could Be

In the show's first season, the vigilante Hector (Jeff De Serrano) is introduced in an episode titled "Dog Soldier." This was a change in the game for Longmire, which continued to return to Hector throughout different plotlines––including when Walt and Henry become suspects in the murder of the man who killed Walt's wife. It turns out, that Henry hired Hector to kill the man, only to discover that Hector refused to do so. But when Hector is eventually killed by the man actually responsible for the crime, Henry struggles with his part in getting the Rez vigilante involved in the first place. With Hector gone, and the Tribal Police's hands tied, many of the requests left for the vigilante went unanswered, and the Cheyenne people struggled as a result — until Henry did something about it.

Season 4 was a turning point for Longmire for many reasons. For starters, it was the first season that the show moved from its original home on A&E to the streaming giant Netflix, which had saved the series from undue cancelation. It promptly solves the mystery behind Walt's wife's murder, before jumping head-first into the Rez, giving Henry more to work with and elevating characters like Malachi Strand (Graham Greene) and Tribal Police Chief Mathias (Zach McClarnon of Dark Winds fame) to greater importance. Because of the events of the previous season, and his own battle with the justice system, Henry took on Hector's role as the vigilante force working within the Rez. While this story didn't last forever (and he was soon blackmailed by Mathias), it was an important time in Henry's life that further embellished the real-life issues that plague Indian Reservations across the United States, giving Longmire the chance to say something meaningful about them.

Henry's arc as "the new Hector" put him at odds with his best friend, who couldn't believe that Henry had turned to vigilantism. Naturally, a lawman like Walt, who is known for being "by the book," couldn't just turn a blind eye to Henry's unlawful acts around the reservation. While much of Henry's work as the new Hector wasn't violent, there were occasions where we saw exactly what he was prepared to do. It's not often that a detective series pushes the boundaries of its genre by turning a main cast member into a vigilante, but that's the kind of spontaneity Henry brought to Longmire. Rarely did the character do anything rash or without careful consideration, but as Hector, he put his good standing in the community (and his understanding of the criminal element) to the test. Thankfully, it all worked out in the end.

Henry Represents a Hopeful Future for the Cheyenne People of 'Longmire'

By the time Longmire ended, Henry had done it all. The owner and operator of the Red Pony had been tossed in prison, turned to vigilantism, and participated in plenty of protests and ceremonies on the Rez. If anyone had a well-rounded arc on the show, it would be Lou Diamond Phillips' trademark Cheyenne hero. But in the series finale, "Goodbye Is Always Implied," Henry is handed the keys to the Indian casino kingdom when Jacob Nighthorse is forced to deal with his own crimes. Though Henry is unsure about taking over Four Arrows, Walt surprisingly encourages his friend, noting that the two of them come from different worlds and that the casino will help Henry's people in the long run. The last we see of Henry, he's walking the ground floor of the casino, dressed to the nines and watching over his people in a new way.

That really sums up Henry Standing Bear's arc on Longmire. Henry has no immediate family on the show, but instead, he sees the Cheyenne people as his real family. The people of the Rez, Walt, and his goddaughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman) have always been Henry's priority, even over himself. His self-sacrificing nature and willingness to take the fall for those he loves (he went to prison to keep Walt out in Season 3) elevates Henry in the eyes of those around him, and for good reason. Never asking anything in return, Henry concludes his character arc on Longmire by being in a better position financially than ever, and yet, none of that matters to him. All he hopes for is that these funds will help build the reservation into something better.

There's a lot more to Henry in the books than the show could properly adapt, but the show itself takes the character to new heights that the novels couldn't follow. No doubt the Native sidekick is an overplayed idea, but Henry Standing Bear proves that the concept can be turned entirely on its head, reevaluated, and transformed into something more compelling for modern-day audiences. When first developing the character for the show, Phillips visited the real-life Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana, where he received the tribe's blessing to play the character on-screen. He was even honorarily adopted into the tribe (via Cowboys & Indians). It's that authenticity that Phillips brought to the role that sets Henry Standing Bear apart from the other characters on Longmire. It's also why we still long to see the character (and the rest of the cast) return someday down the line.

