The Big Picture Logmire's Jacob Nighthorse adds depth as a complex character, causing tension with Walt Longmire.

A Martinez's phenomenal performance elevates Nighthorse from minor to essential character.

Longmire author Craig Johnson honors Nighthorse's actor, A Martinez, by incorporating him into the novel Depth of Winter.

No matter how it happens, there's an undeniable call out there for Longmire's return. Fans of the A&E-turned-Netflix series want more from the neo-Western mystery drama, and for good reason. Robert Taylor's remarkable performance as Sheriff Walt Longmire rips the characters straight from the original Craig Johnson-penned mystery novels and reminds us that a tough-as-nails and morally upright lawman is exactly what we need. Of course, the show was never afraid to stray from the source material either, and one character in particular was a physical embodiment of that fact. Yes, we're talking about A Martinez's Jacob Nighthorse, the Rez-based billionaire who always seemed like he was up to something shady, even if Walt couldn't prove it. He was one of the best parts of this series, so it's no wonder we're still talking about him all these years later.

Jacob Nighthorse Was Invented for the 'Longmire' TV Series—Which Was Better for It

First officially appearing in Longmire's fifth episode, "Dog Soldier" (though technically, A Martinez shows up briefly in the third episode, "A Damn Shame," as well), Jacob Nighthorse is initially introduced as a Cheyenne businessman and member of the trial council who is fighting hard to establish an Indian casino on the Rez. Hoping to bring more wealth to his people, Nighthorse is often seen supporting native causes and pushing the boundaries of the law to better his tribe. Or, at least, that's what he tells everyone. The truth is that Nighthorse is a more complicated character than that, so complicated, in fact, that Walt eventually suspects Nighthorse of murdering his wife, Martha Longmire. If there's anyone in the entire Longmire series who gets Walt irrationally riled up, it would be Jacob Nighthorse.

In many ways, Nighthorse is the perfect foil for our titular hero. Where Walt is a white cowboy-ish lawman, Nighthorse is an Indian businessman. Where Walt is an enforcer of the law (and thus subject to it), Nighthorse is slippery, always finding his way around it. Walt generally has the support of his family and friends, while those closest to Nighthorse (particularly Graham Greene's Malachi Strand) end up betraying him. Even when it seems like Nighthorse is doing the right thing, the way he goes about it always feels considerably worse than the actual act itself. To make things worse, he's also aided and abetted murderers, allowed drugs and prostitution to run under his nose, and worked with morally bankrupt characters like Barlow Connally (Gerald McRaney), the man who really was responsible for the murder of Walt's wife. Sure, much of this was unbeknownst to him, but some of it wasn't.

Nighthorse often plays the victim, and that's partially true. He's often used and abused by those around him who take advantage of his resources for their own means, nefarious or otherwise. Barlow and Malachi are excellent examples of that very thing. Yet, Nighthorse feels no personal responsibility for his part in their actions. Even though Nighthorse knew Barlow would use him for evil or that Malachi was corrupt to the core, he still willingly allies himself with these questionable characters, all while calling himself good. For Nighthorse, the greater good of his people far outweighs the controversial means he must take to get there, which is a far cry from anything Walt Longmire would condone. And yet, that's what makes Jacob Nighthorse so interesting. He isn't Walt Longmire, and while he ultimately respects the sheriff (see "No Greater Character Endorsement"), he believes his own path to be tried and true. It's for this reason that he finally sinks with those around him.

A Martinez Made Jacob Nighthorse Into Walt's Most Slippery Enemy

While the writing behind Longmire is already impressive, the performance by A Martinez makes Nighthorse more than just a bit player. The actor got his start back when television Westerns like Bonanza were popular, but really came into his own while playing opposite John Wayne in The Cowboys, which later led to his reprising the role on a short-lived television series of the same name. But all these years later, Martinez wowed audiences again as Jacob Nighthorse, a character who couldn't be more different. "When the show was launched, [Nighthorse] was slated to meet an early demise," Martinez revealed to Indian Country Today in 2014. "It is a great tribute to the folks who write and produce the show, that they saw a possibility to get more out of my character." No doubt, a large reason Nighthorse was brought back for more was due to Martinez's impeccable performance.

Nighthorse's fatal flaw is that he, like Walt, thinks he knows what's best in every situation. He knows what's best for the Cheyenne people, the Four Arrows casino, and Absaroka County — explaining why he puts his money behind Branch Connally's (Bailey Chase) campaign for sheriff. This becomes more evident when we realize that Nighthorse would rather use his wealth to fund the building of the casino (which would present him with a greater profit) than help individual families on the Rez, not unlike what Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips) does. In the show's final season, it's revealed that Nighthorse stole casino profits for his own needs and used tribal funds to protect himself from his enemies. It's no wonder then that Walt doesn't think too highly of Nighthorse's character, and neither do we. Yet, Martinez manages to play Nighthorse as a sympathetic sort, one who truly believes the line he's selling.

Over the course of the show's 63 episodes, Jacob Nighthorse shows up in about half of them, and that's no small feat for a character who was meant to play a one-and-done part. Every season of Longmire continued to expand Nighthorse's role and made him more essential to both the plot and Walt's life. He went from being an occasional figure in the first season (who, by and large, only showed up to lecture Walt on the ills of the U.S. government) to the main focus of Malachi's revenge in the sixth season. The entire series finale,"Goodbye Is Always Implied," is wrapped up with Walt, Henry, and the rest of the cast saving Nighthorse and stopping Malachi for good. While there's never a time on the show when Walt and Nighthorse could be considered friends, the way their story ends makes us believe they're no longer estranged enemies — they've finally made an uneasy peace with each other. While Peter Stormare's Chance Gilbert might be the most intense villain on the show, Nighthorse is the most complicated in that he's not your traditional villain but rather a man who fell spectacularly in his pursuit of a righteous cause.

'Longmire' Author Craig Johnson Honored A Martinez in the Novel, 'Depth of Winter'

Although Jacob Nighthorse didn't originate in the original Walt Longmire Mystery novels, author Craig Johnson was impressed by the show's additional antagonist. At the same time, A Martinez was impressed with Johnson's original Longmire books and has been a staunch supporter of them for years. "I think like a lot of people since the show ended, for me it’s kind of it’s a bit of a life preserver," the actor told audiences in May 2024 as he and Johnson shared the stage to promote the latest novel, First Frost (via The Spokesman-Review). "The characters are still alive in the books." Though Nighthorse is not one of those characters, Johnson cleverly incorporated Martinez (or, rather, a fictional version of his friend) into the fourteenth book in the series, Depth of Winter.

"I was close to speechless when Craig first let on that there might be a character in [Depth of Winter] sharing certain attributes of mine," Martinez wrote for Johnson's "Longmire Book Club" in 2018, soon after the end of the television series. The character in question is Dr. Adan Martínez, who is quite different from Jacob Nighthorse in a few ways, barring his genuine concern for disenfranchised peoples, particularly his own. Adan assists Walt in his adventure in Depth of Winter as he travels to Mexico in order to rescue his daughter, Cady, who had been kidnapped by his longtime nemesis, Tomas Bidarte. "I recall the small pang of regret that lodged in me upon the realization that Jacob Nighthorse did not appear in any of the Longmire books," Martinez admitted in his Book Club post. "But I’ve gotta say –– having someone like the good Doctor Martinez find a place in Walt’s published firmament has washed that regret clean away." We may not have Jacob Nighthorse in the novels, but his part in the Longmire television series has far outlasted his absence.

