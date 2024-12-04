Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world by the numbers, holding a considerable lead in total subscribers over its second-place competitor, Prime Video. However, the streamer has been under fire on multiple occasions this year for removing its Original series from the platform, but that hasn’t stopped it from doing it once again. Netflix has officially announced that the last day to watch Longmire, the contemporary western series that has drawn comparisons to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, will be December 31. The show stars Robert Taylor in the lead role of Sheriff Walt Longmire, with The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff playing Victoria Moretti. The show earned an 88% score from critics and a 92% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and is also streaming on Paramount+ and will continue to stream there after leaving Netflix.

Longmire premiered in 2012 and released a new season every year until it concluded with Season 6 in 2017, and while you may not see it in the top 10 for Netflix TV shows very often anymore, it is still a consistent hit for the streamer. The show follows Walt Longmire, a dedicated and unwavering sheriff in Absaroka County in Wyoming. After being widowed for only a year, he remains broken inside but buries his pain behind a brave face and dry humor. The show is based on the book series Walt Longmire Mysteries by Craig Johnson, and John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin adapted it for television. Baldwin is also known for his work on Rabbit Hole and The First Lady, and Coveny wrote three episodes of Yellowstone and also worked on Stephen Dorff’s Deputy.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix?

The Rock teamed up with Landman star Billy Bob Thornton for Faster, the 2010 crime thriller that recently began streaming on Netflix and has jumped to #2 on the most popular movies chart. Run All Night, the action film starring Liam Neeson and Ed Harris has also made its way to the #4 spot on Netflix, with the original Transformers from Michael Bay splitting the two at #3. Midway, the 2019 WWII thriller starring Patrick Wilson and Woody Harrelson is also in the Netflix top 10, along with The Dark Tower, the critically panned Stephen King adaptation starring Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba.

Longmire stars Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Longmire before it leaves Netflix on December 31.

