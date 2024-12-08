The recent news that the hit neo-Western drama Longmire is moving on from Netflix has come as a shock to some. After its first three seasons on A&E, the series first moved to the streamer in 2015, which produced three more seasons of the program. Since then, Netflix has been the main way most have revisited Longmire, which is based on the series of novels penned by Craig Johnson. But with series lead Robert Taylor moving on to a new Netflix neo-Western drama with Territory, his original hit is leaving the streamer for good. But maybe that's for the best. After all, without Netflix, a Longmire revival feels like a greater possibility.

Craig Johnson Hopes That 'Longmire's Streaming Move Could Spark Revival

Since it moved to Netflix, Longmire has been a continual hit on the streaming platform. In fact, the streamer only cancelled the series after Warner Bros. refused to sell it to them directly. "Netflix wanted Warner Brothers to sell Longmire to them," author Craig Johnson told Cowboy State Daily in 2022. "Once again, Warner Brothers wouldn’t bite, but at least this time Netflix was gracious enough to allow the show a final season to wrap things up." This same turn of events had happened before over at A&E, but the network hadn't given the show any time to conclude, prompting the initial migration to Netflix. This came as a surprise to many, considering Longmire often exceeded expectations. Back in 2013, Variety even deemed the series "A&E's highest-rated original drama series of all time," and Johnson himself revealed that the show had similar success on Netflix.

But Longmire's latest move to Paramount+ may just change the show's fortune. Or, at least that's what Craig Johnson (and the rest of us fan) hopes will come out of this. The author noted on his Facebook account that the streaming move may just spark a renaissance in audience (and Hollywood) interest. "I'm just curious to see if Warner Brothers, now free from the sweetheart deal with Netflix, will finally consider reviving the show," Johnson wondered. "Interesting times." He added that he was pleased to cancel his Netflix subscription just as the streamer once cancelled Longmire. Of course, there have been rumblings for a while that audiences want the neo-Western to return. Considering that Johnson is still churning out Walt Longmire mystery novels after 20 years (the latest, First Frost, hit bookshelves this past summer, and the novella, Tooth and Claw, just released), it's easy to see that there's still demand. Hopefully, Warner Bros. is able to strike a deal with the necessary powers-that-be to give Robert Taylor's portrayal of Walt Longmire another shot, and we could soon return to Absaroka County.

'Longmire' Has More Life Left In It, and Paramount+ Is the Perfect Place

While Longmire is also available on the Peacock streaming platform (which currently hosts Yellowstone), Paramount+ is arguably the best place for the series to find new life. In fact, the streamer already hosts plenty of other notable Western programs, including Gunsmoke, Hell on Wheels, Lawman: Bass Reeves, and the entire extended Yellowstone Universe. And that's not to mention that Paramount+ already revived the C.J. Box-inspired series, Joe Pickett, which sadly ended after only two seasons. Excelling in both traditional and contemporary horse operas, it makes sense that Longmire would be included among these familiar ranks. If the series proves as successful over at Paramount+ as it has been on Netflix (no doubt, it will be), there's always the possibility that Warner Bros. may be willing to strike a deal to continue Longmire, even if only in a limited capacity.

With the way Longmire ended, there are still plenty of stories out there to be told. With Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips) becoming the new face of the Cheyenne Reservation, Cady (Cassidy Freeman) potentially taking her father's place as the new Absaroka County sheriff, and everything concerning Walt and Vic (Katee Sackhoff), fans want to see the next leg of the Longmire television journey. It's a show that has proven its lasting power time and again, and even after all these years, calls for revival abound. A perfect series to pair up against Taylor Sheridan's larger Yellowstone story, if not just due to the similar themes and locales, Paramount+ would be foolish not to pursue Longmire beyond simply acquiring it for its streaming library. Back in the day, Gunsmoke and Bonanza were given their own made-for-TV features to continue the story, and maybe that's something that could work here for Longmire as well.

