The Big Picture Longmire's "Unfinished Business" revisits the plot of The Cold Dish in a fresh way, with intense twists for TV audiences.

Walt Longmire faces a series of revenge killings in the episode, but the adaptation shakes things up.

The show changes character dynamics, narrative shifts, and the killer's identity from the book.

Whenever books are translated for the screen, a few changes are bound to be made between mediums. Craig Johnson's Western mystery novel The Cold Dish inspired the A&E-turned-Netflix series Longmire, with many artistic liberties taken when the character was brought to the screen. But at the end of the show's first season, the plot of the first Johnson-penned novel was revisited directly in the episode "Unfinished Business," which pits Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) in the middle of a series of revenge killings involving four white boys who raped a Cheyenne girl. But while the book had a distinct and shocking ending, the television adaptation shook things up.

Longmire Walt Longmire is the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. Widowed only a year, he is a man in psychic repair but buries his pain behind his brave face, unassuming grin and dry wit. Release Date June 3, 2012 Creator Hunt Baldwin, John Coveny Cast Katee Sackhoff Robert Taylor , Lou Diamond Phillips , Cassidy Freeman Seasons 6 Studio A&E Production Company Two Boomerang, The Shephard/Robin Company, Warner Horizon Television

What Happens in the 'Longmire' Episode "Unfinished Business?"

"Unfinished Business" begins with Walt and his deputies receiving a call about the death of a boy named Greg Morris (Bobby Neeld). Having been shot with an arrow through the chest, with an Indian symbol representing an owl––a common motif in the Longmire books and series that often represents impending death per Cheyenne custom––painted on his forehead. Walt and Deputy Branch Connally (Bailey Chase) immediately connect Greg's death to a case from over a year prior, when the teenage boy and his three friends raped a young girl named Ayasha Roundstone (Q'orianka Kilcher), who has developmental problems due to the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome, thus making her an unreliable witness. The four boys have good lawyers and end up getting away with the crime, despite everyone knowing they are guilty.

While evidence begins to point to Ayasha's brother Vehoe (Jeremy Ray Valdez), Walt refuses to arrest the young man until Paul Carter (Bryan Head), another one of the foursome, is likewise found dead. This puts Walt at odds with the Cheyenne (including his best friend, Lou Diamond Phillips' Henry Standing Bear), who all rightly believe Vehoe is innocent. Of course, Walt believes the boy is innocent too, and ultimately evidence arises that one of the boys, Rich Stark (Aaron Christian Howles), is actually the one responsible. Things get a bit messy when Rich's father, Warren (Michael McGrady), attempts to kill the final boy involved, Jake Lennox (David Lambert), admitting to the killings himself. As a result, Walt lets Vehoe go, and detains Warren––and then Jake goes missing.

Walt catches up with Jake and Rich at the sight of Ayasha's rape, where Rich has Jake tied up to a tree. "You think the only way you can find peace is by death," Walt tells the distraught teen. "I used to think that myself. But there's another way to peace: truth." Rich reveals that Jake forced him to partake in the sexual assault at the threat of gunpoint. Walt notes that while Jake and Rich can't be tried again for what they did to Ayasha, he can charge Rich with murder and Jake with kidnapping, giving them the punishment they deserve. Rich agrees but tries first to kill himself before Walt can stop him. The main plot of the episode ends with Walt bringing Rich and Jake in, and justice is finally served.

'Longmire' Changes Things Up From 'The Cold Dish'

Image via Netflix

This Longmire episode directly takes from the plot of Craig Johnson's The Cold Dish, which follows Sheriff Walt Longmire as he tackles a similar case that involves four young rapists as they're slowly picked off by an unknown killer. In the book, the killer could be just about anybody, as all the citizens of Absaroka County and the nearby Cheyenne reservation all know and despise those who raped Melissa Little Bird. Of course, "Unfinished Business" changes some of the names and associations, with Ayasha Roundstone standing in for the book's Melissa and all four of the boys' names being changed (in the book, they are Cody Pritchard, Jacob Esper, George Esper, and Bryan Keller). In the novel, two of the boys are twins, and almost all of them (save Pritchard, who is killed off immediately) are potential suspects throughout.

Another big change is the increased conflict between Walt and Branch. In the books, Branch is actually Turk Connally, and he and Walt (as in the show) often don't see eye-to-eye. "Unfinished Business" shows Walt and Branch getting into a fight in the middle of the case after the deputy continually ignores his sheriff. That is before Vic Moretti (Katee Sackhoff) can break them up. In The Cold Dish though, Walt punches Turk after the deputy first assaults a drunk named Jules before throwing him in a jail cell. Longmire justifies Walt's actions a bit better, making the fight a mutual issue, while the book puts Walt on the outs with Ruby (played by Louanne Stephens on the show) afterward. In the follow-up novel, Death Without Company, Walt reveals that Turk transferred to highway patrol following the first book. On the show, well, Branch sticks around a while longer before ending up six feet under.

But perhaps the most glaring narrative shift (apart from the ending, which we'll get to in a moment) is the dynamic between Walt and Henry in this episode. In the book, "the Bear," as he's often called, is actually a suspect in the killings due to his relationship with Melissa Little Bird: Henry is her uncle. Additionally, Henry's combat experience in the Vietnam War (an experience he shares with Walt, who is likewise a veteran) and his clear feelings toward the four boys give him opportunity and motive. Throughout The Cold Dish, Walt is forced to wrestle with this conflict and question if his best friend is secretly a killer. "Unfinished Business" removes this aspect of the case, substituting Henry with Vehoe, which is a bit of a shame given how much suspense the underlying tension between Walt and Henry generated in the book.

'The Cold Dish's Daring Ending Is Omitted From "Unfinished Business"

Image via Netflix

Of course, the biggest change made between The Cold Dish and "Unfinished Business" is the killer. In the show, Rich Stark (the apparent stand-in for Bryan Keller) is the murderer, taking revenge on the "friends" who made him guilty of rape by forcing him to partake at gunpoint. His despair over what happened caused him to attempt suicide before deciding to punish the others, and therefore himself. But in the book, the killer is none other than Walt's romantic interest, Vonnie Hayes, a character who doesn't appear in the television series at all. The Cold Dish explains that Vonnie too was once a victim of sexual assault when she was young, at the hands of her father, though he died before she could do anything about it.

But when Vonnie read about what happened to Melissa Little Bird, and how the four rapists walked away with minimal punishment for their crimes, she opted to take vengeance on the young Cheyenne girl's behalf. Vonnie was the first woman that Walt showed any real romantic interest in following the death of his wife a few years prior, and the revelation that she was a murderer was a serious blow. But before he can convince her to turn herself in, she kills herself with the same gun her father once used in his own suicide. But although Vonnie is omitted from the televised Longmire episode, there is a character inserted in her place. Though, unlike Vonnie, this Longmire love interest doesn't turn out to secretly be a killer.

In the first season of Longmire, Katherine LaNasa recurs as Lizzie Ambrose, a wealthy divorcee who moved to Absaroka County and took an immediate interest in the local sheriff. She appears in only six episodes of the show throughout its first and second seasons, with "Unfinished Business" marking both her third appearance and the strange start of a relationship between herself and Walt. While they kept things G-rated in the bedroom (despite Lizzie's hope for a "hard R kind of a night"), there's surely a spark between the two that feels reminiscent of what we see between Walt and Vonnie in the first Craig Johnson novel. Lizzie is in a few scenes of "Unfinished Business," possibly inserted as a red herring to fans of the books, but doesn't factor at all into the plot of the episode, thus removing the emotional gut-punch of The Cold Dish in its only on-screen adaptation.

The Book May Be Better, but 'Longmire' Still Manages to Keep Us on Our Toes

Close

Despite removing the original ending to Craig Johnson's excellent novel The Cold Dish, "Unfinished Business" is a compelling adaptation of the original mystery, with an intense climax that wouldn't have worked so well in the books. While Longmire often captured the spirit of the original novels, the Season 1 finale was able to recapture the plot and morph it into something fresh for the television audience. After all, a direct adaptation may not have worked so well, given the subplot concerning Detective Fales (Charles S. Dutton) and his investigation into Walt's time in Denver following his wife's murder (in The Cold Dish, Martha dies of cancer). The confrontation between Walt and Cady (Cassidy Freeman) doesn't happen in the book either, but it works wonders here in the first season finale, given the context.

Additionally, some elements of The Cold Dish were adapted for television elsewhere. The opening scene of the book where town drunk Bob Barnes (played by John Bishop) and his son call Walt after finding a body ended up inspiring the opening scene in the "Pilot." Additionally, Johnson's other characters from the book, such as retired sheriff Lucian Connally (played by Peter Weller), are expanded on throughout the series. Even Omar (Louis Herthum) found his way into the televised Cold Dish adaptation, albeit in a slightly different role, since the murder weapon in "Unfinished Business" was changed from a Sharps .45-70 Buffalo rifle to a compound bow and arrows. But in both the pages of the book and the moving pictures on television, Walt Longmire solves this case the only way the Wyoming sheriff knows how: by searching hard for the truth.

Longmire can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix