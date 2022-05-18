Hulu released a new trailer for Look At Me: XXXTENTACION, an upcoming documentary about the explosive rise to fame of the controversial rapper and songwriter. The documentary will explore how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became one of the most influential names in the music industry, until his tragic and premature death at the age of 20.

Using archive footage and interviews with family, friends, and romantic partners, the new trailer promises to explore the transformation of Onfroy into the international star XXXTentacion. Onfroy started composing songs and releasing musical works on SoundCloud when he was only 15 years old. By the age of 17, his single “Look at Me” turned his music into a multimillionaire business. Always at the center of controversy, XXXTentacion got into multiple legal troubles during his short career until he was murdered in 2018 when he was only 20 years old. Four people were arrested and accused of being involved in the crime, but the motivations behind XXXTentacion’s murder remain under investigation.

Although Onfroy is no longer with us, the documentary uses old interviews and social media posts to dive into the rapper's life. With a body of work dealing with themes such as depression, alienation, and racism, Onfroy built the XXXTentacion persona to make sure the whole world would hear his voice. Yet, underneath the stardom, a young man was dealing with his unstable mental health and trying to find his own place in a chaotic world. The new documentary trailer underlines how Look At Me: XXXTENTACION intends to explore the divisive musical phenomenon that some loved, some hated, but no one could ignore.

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION is directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan. Other executive producers include Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard, and Solomon Sobande. The documentary is produced by Darcy McKinnon and Chloe Campion.

Here's the official synopsis for Look At Me: XXXTENTACION:

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION comes to Hulu on May 26. Check out the new trailer below:

