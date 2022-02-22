Taylor Tomlinson is back with a brand new comedy special, and Collider is excited to share the new trailer for Look At You, debuting on Netflix on March 8. Following her 2020 special, Quarter-Life Crisis, Tomlinson focuses her new special by talking about mental health and celebrating her life, success, and those who manage to have serotonin all on their own.

Filmed at the historic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts last December, the special is executive produced by Tomlinson, Judi Marmel, and John Bravaki. Kristian Mercado directed Look At You, and the trailer gives us a bewitching look into the tone of Tomlinson's second outing for Netflix. The logline for Look At You reads as follows: "Taylor Tomlinson returns to Netflix with her second original comedy special Look At You. Taylor hilariously shares an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, grief, and dating." And as we can see in the trailer, she isn't afraid of talking about her journey with her mental health.

What works so well with this trailer — and what should get fans of Tomlinson excited — is that she doesn't shy away from poking fun at her mental health journey while openly talking about her experience with going to therapy and her need to take care of herself. Often, we find comedians mastering the balancing between joking about their health while shining a positive light on it. We've seen it with specials from both John Mulaney and Pete Davidson and so to see someone like Tomlinson also shining a light on how she coped with fame and mental health has us excited to see what the rest of her special is like.

Tomlinson is quick-witted and fun, and she has an energy that fans flocked to after Quarter-Life Crisis. Two years later, we're jumping back into her unique style, and if the rest of Look At You is like this trailer, we're in for the kind of special that will make many of us think while laughing our way through our own pain. Does anyone else have an emotional reaction to her talking about how she'd be married by now if she just "shut the hell up"? No? Just me and Taylor Tomlinson?

Look At You is set to hit Netflix on March 8, 2022, and getting to laugh along with Tomlinson is a treat for us all! Check out the trailer for Look At You below.

