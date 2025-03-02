When the Chainsaw Man anime premiered in 2022, it sparked a full-fledged frenzy, with both manga readers and general anime fans alike losing all composure over its truly unhinged storytelling. It sparked a real drive to find more work from the original manga's author, Tatsuki Fujimoto, a trailblazer who hasn't met a narrative concept he didn't want to snap in half or turn inside out. One of his most beloved works is a paean to the power of making art called Look Back, which officially became an anime feature film released in late 2024, and while it was well-reviewed by the critics that saw it, it came and went without much fanfare. That should be changed, as it's streaming on Prime Video and was one of the best animated films of last year.

What Is 'Look Back' About?

Image via Studio Durian

Ayumu Fujino (Valerie Rose Lohman) fancies herself a manga-drawing expert, who regularly laps up the praise all her classmates give her drawings. She believes she's going to become a hot shot creator all on her own, until she sees the drawings of a reclusive student named Kyomoto (Grace Lu), who far surpasses her in skill. Ayumu's jealousy drives her to isolate herself from all her friends and to focus solely on improving her drawing to rival Kyomoto's, to no avail. When she's asked to bring Kyomoto her diploma (since Kyomoto never actually goes to school), the two finally meet face-to-face, only for Kyomoto to reveal herself as a massive fangirl of Ayumu's work who's genuinely broken-hearted that Ayumu stopped making manga. They hit it off and decide to team up to make their own manga called Shark Jump, which brings them public renown and a chance at the big times, only for an unexpected tragedy to change everything.

'Look Back' Is Enraptured by the Allure of Making Art

To say anymore would rob the story of its delicate power, one that steadily builds throughout its 54-minute runtime, even as most of the story's events savor the magic in the mundane. While it's tempting to view the narrative as yet another tribute to the value of unexpected friendship, it has more investment in the transfixing focus that can bless your life by being inspired by art. The seemingly-odd couple pairing of the extroverted and headstrong Ayumu with the anxiety-ridden and bleeding-heart Kyomoto is such an obvious dynamic, but the sweetness and shared vision between them makes their partnership feel like destiny. This is amplified by, of all things, the frame rate of the animation style, which unfurls motion at a choppy and shuttered pace, which evokes both a memory being replayed back in your mind and the sensation of watching animated drawings move between sheets of paper being flipped through. Plus, the style emphasizes a hand-drawn sense of harsh scratch lines and watercolor-soft colors that practically leak outside the lines, imbuing the characters with a rough-around-the-edges charm and a spirited exuberance. It's almost as if the film is suggesting that their friendship was always meant to be, a work of art brought together by cosmic forces that can't be fully understood, no matter what comes between them.

As 'Look Back' Notes, Art Can Be Inspiration and Therapy