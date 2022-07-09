Lili Reinhart has quickly become one of the most talented young stars in Hollywood, gaining attention and acclaim for her starring role on the hit CW series Riverdale. While that show is currently in the back end of its sixth season, Reinhart has a new Netflix film Look Both Ways that is sure to capture the hearts of her fans. The film hits the streamer on August 17 and Reinhart has shared a new motion poster on her Instagram that teases the multiple timelines that the story will tackle.

The poster sees two versions of Reinhart’s Natalie switching between the top and bottom of the image. One half of the poster sees a pregnant Natalie on a blue background with the tagline “Let Love Guide You” while the flip-side of the image sees Natalie in a suit on a pink background with the tagline “Wherever Life Takes You”. The plot of the film follows Natalie “whose life, on the eve of her college graduation, diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to L.A. to pursue her career.”

The film asks the all too relatable question, what if? We have all had moments in our life where we have tough decisions to make and, no matter what path we choose, our choices have lasting ripple effects. Love, to many people's dismay, is sadly no exception to that painful question. Multiverse and timeline stories have been very popular of late with A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and in the Marvel Universe with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki. However, like the A24 breakout hit, Look Both Ways takes a more intimate angle by focusing in on two scenarios or, in this sub-genres case, timelines. Something as simple as choosing love over a career and vice versa, can change the entire trajectory of your life. Especially for someone as young as Natalie, and each path we take comes with its own struggles.

Image via The CW

Then there’s the visualization part of the story which is very intriguing. We all have had times when we have longed to visualize our potential futures. This would be to help better inform our decision-making process and this is a film that shows us what it would be like if that wish came true. Overall this is a very complex topic that director Wanuri Kahiu and Reinhart look to tackle with this larger-than-life timeline-hopping story that’s grounded in a very human dilemma. Reinhart has had a great career so far with the previously mentioned Riverdale and films like Hustlers and the very underrated romantic drama Chemical Hearts. Reinhart looks to continue that success with Look Both Ways and this film has all the right pieces to be the next Netflix hit.

Along with Reinhart, this film full of “what ifs” has an impressive ensemble cast which features Luke Wilson, David Corenswet, Danny Ramirez, Nia Long, Andrea Savage, and Aisha Dee. Look Both Ways is premiering on August 17 on Netflix and since we now have a poster for the film, you can expect a trailer very soon. Until then, you can view this new trippy motion poster for Look Both Ways down below.