Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Look Both Ways.The Netflix film Look Both Ways, directed by Wanuri Kahiu, tells two stories about the same woman. On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) worries that she may have become pregnant after spending the night with her friend, Gabe (Danny Ramirez). While Natalie sits in the bathroom with her best friend, Cara (Aisha Dee), the film splits into two timelines; one where she's pregnant, and one where she isn't. The audience sees both narratives play out at once, shifting between the Natalie that stayed in Texas to have her baby and the Natalie that went to Los Angeles to pursue an animation career.

Two Natalies Separated By One Moment

At the beginning of the movie, it's relatively easy to distinguish between Texas Natalie and LA Natalie. LA Natalie dresses neater, works for her professional idol, Lucy Galloway (Nia Long), and she has long hair. Texas Natalie cuts her hair after her daughter, Rosie, is born, and spends most of her time in t-shirts or working at a local coffee shop. As her relationship with fellow Type-A film buff Jake (David Corinswet) crumbles, and as she struggles with her voice as an artist, LA Natalie loosens up and cuts her hair. Once Texas Natalie dives into the making of the webcomic that gets Lucy Galloway's attention, she grows out her hair again and comes into herself as both mother and artist. As the film progresses, it gets harder to tell Texas Natalie and LA Natalie apart.

After all, both women are Natalie Bennet. The only thing that separates them is that one moment. Whether she was pregnant or not changed Natalie's life forever. In both timelines, Natalie faces trials and tribulations professionally and personally. She experiences growing pains in her relationship with Jake, she worries about what she wants her relationship with Gabe to be, and she faces professional setbacks in her work as an animator and illustrator. These issues culminate in the South by Southwest Film Festival. Texas Natalie is invited to speak on a panel about her wildly popular webcomic, and LA Natalie submits an animated short that premieres at the festival.

There Can Be More Than One Happy Ending

During the aftermath of the film festival, Texas Natalie confesses her love to Gabe and LA Natalie gets back together with Jake. The four of them stumble towards the place where everything changed, coming to a stop outside the house where Natalie took her pregnancy test coming from two different directions, like mirror images of each other. Both Natalies walk into the house and go upstairs into the bathroom. There, the third version of Natalie is revealed: the recent college graduate sitting in the bathroom waiting for the results of a pregnancy test. All this version of Natalie really wants is to be okay. Through both timelines, the core of the film was always this third version of Natalie. Look Both Ways was always about a young woman terrified about what her future holds. Luckily for Natalie, both versions of her future are standing in front of her, consoling her with knowing smiles. Texas Natalie and LA Natalie gaze into the side by side mirrors in the bathroom, telling themselves that they're okay. Even if they couldn't believe it when they were 21 and crying in the bathroom, they can believe it now.

Is Natalie Bennet Going to Be Okay?

True to its name, Look Both Ways is a film that tells two different stories of one woman's journey towards self-actualization. Working its way through a series of what ifs, the film isn't judgemental about unplanned pregnancy and doesn't subscribe to the rom-com idea of "The One." The movie poses the question "Is Natalie Bennet going to be okay?". In a nonlinear narrative like Look Both Ways, sometimes the question is "which version of Natalie Bennet is going to be okay?" Which version of this character gets her happily ever after? Is it better to choose family or career? What was the right decision to make? Look Both Ways is both simpler and more complicated by asking if either version of Natalie is going to be okay. It's a simple yes or no question, but it tells an either/or story that proves that there doesn't always have to be an either/or. Sometimes, there isn't one right decision. Natalie's stories don't end with the same details, but they end with a promising career and someone who loves her. The details aren't really important. What's important is that every version of Natalie Bennet is going to be okay and she knows it.