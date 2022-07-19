This August, Lili Reinhart's life will be turned upside down in her upcoming movie Look Both Ways. Moving on from the town of Riverdale, Reinhart stars as a young woman with two different futures in front of her. Ahead of its August release, Netflix has shared the official trailer for Look Both Ways.

The trailer starts with Reinhart's character Natalie asking viewers "what if?" as a series of events leads her to take a pregnancy test on the night before her graduation. When she sees the results, rather than share what they really were, the story splits in two different directions as Natalie envisions her possible future. In one, Natalie is excited to pursue her dream job in LA. While there, she meets a new guy she seems to hit it off with as he shows her the ropes. In the second, she moves back home to Austin where she navigates being a young first-time mother, facing motherhood head-on. Both futures see Natalie face ups and downs while living her possible lives. Each future shares some similarities, as they both see Natalie experience "life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself."

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect a lighthearted rom-com that also presents some big questions as Natalie moves through her parallel lives. It teases how we will never fully know what lies ahead, regardless of the number of "what ifs" we ask ourselves. Reinhart's prior roles also help bring a promising movie to the table. Though Look Both Ways isn't YA, Reinhart's experience in YA-geared projects (Chemical Hearts and the earlier seasons of Riverdale) bolster her credibility and potential to bring an enjoyable new movie to the table.

Image via Netflix

Alongside Reinhart, Look Both Ways stars Danny Ramirez, Aisha Dee, David Corenswet, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, and Nia Long. Wanuri Kahiu directs the screenplay written by April Prosser. Reinhart and Alexis Rodrigues serve as executive producers, with Jessica Malanaphy, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless acting as producers.

Look Both Ways releases on Netflix on August 17. Check out the trailer below: