The Indonesian Genocide lasted a single year from 1965 to 1966, but the ripple effects of these atrocities will last for countless lifetimes. This is especially true since these horrors have been normalized in Indonesian society, with many of the perpetrators behind the genocide still in high positions of power. These and other facets of Indonesia molded by this genocide are chronicled through Joshua Oppenheimer’s seminal 2012 documentary The Act of Killing and its follow-up, The Look of Silence. Anyone expecting the latter film to be a rehash of its predecessor is gravely mistaken. Across both projects, Oppenheimer has crafted two distinct but equally essential portraits of how genocide-based trauma lingers endlessly.

RELATED: THE LOOK OF SILENCE Review

The Act of Killing’s primary focus is on the men responsible for enacting the genocide decades prior. Oppenheimer interviews them both in one-on-one confines and while they’re engaging in everyday life, while also having these individuals relive their cruel crimes in film recreations. This film’s core idea is to examine the psychology of the monsters behind the Indonesian genocide and the warped head space that allows someone to engage in such behavior. Meanwhile, The Look of Silence goes to the opposite side of this coin. Oppenheimer first explored the murderers, now he’s shifting his camera towards those directly affected by the genocide.

The focus in The Look of Silence is on an unnamed man (his anonymity a necessity to maintain his safety) who works as an optometrist and lost his brother in the Indonesian genocide decades earlier. Whereas The Act of Killing hauntingly portrayed the trauma of the past as something its central subjects were oblivious to, The Look of Silence has this trauma play a prominent role in the proceedings from the get-go. The anonymous protagonist deals with the absence of his brother, and the fact that the people who murdered him are walking around free as a bird, every day. He can’t escape this horrifying status quo and Oppenheimer’s filmmaking makes sure the viewer can’t either.

This ties into a key difference between the two documentaries: there are no recreations of Indonesian genocide murders in The Look of Silence, save for snippets of The Act of Killing that the central subject watches on a TV. Primarily, though, horrific violence is talked about here, but never shown. This reflects the everyday normalcy that the main figure in The Look of Silence lives with every day. Gruesome depraved acts aren’t seen, but they still linger in the air. Whereas recreating the violence in The Act of Killing reinforced the hideousness of these often-erased actions, the primary humans in The Look of Silence are already well-aware of the monstrousness of the Indonesian Genocide. Filmed recreations would serve no purpose here.

Keeping the violence reduced to anecdotes also allows the focus of the film to remain on The Look of Silence’s anonymous lead and his intimate interactions with those who committed genocide. The way murderers here confront their past is not through filmed recreations. Instead, it’s through conversations with a surviving relative of a genocide victim. These stripped-down means of confronting genocide trauma would be undercut by letting the violence take center-stage like it did in The Act of Killing. Through eschewing the chance to further depict the violence of the Indonesian genocide on-screen, Oppenheimer wisely realizes what works for one documentary doesn’t work for every movie.

Another unique focus of The Look of Silence is how it affords unique glimpses into how the trauma of the past is erased. This is especially apparent in a scene where viewers are taken into a school where children are taught about these events from the 1960s through a radically skewed lens. Here, a teacher champions the slaughter of “communists” as a brave and noble thing done to make the country of Indonesia better. The eager sounds of children happily absorbing this information are as painful to hear as the blade of a knife piercing someone’s skin. The next generation is already being indoctrinated to inherit the warped view of reality of their parents.

This chilling segment, made even more unnerving through the lack of flashy editing or ominous music cues, hauntingly depicts the enormous obstacles Indonesian genocide survivors face in their struggles. How can genocide trauma even begin to hope to heal or be recognized when the genocide itself isn’t recognized as a genocide? The scope has now been expanded from just the people who shed blood and now to those who shield those individuals from being seen as the murderers they are. It’s an extra powerful moment in The Look of Silence because of how it resonates as something parallel to what occurs in so many other countries. After all, how many educational institutions in America erase the suffering of Indigenous or Black communities in this country?

Image via Drafthouse Films

The omnipresence of misinformation related to these killings is further reinforced in a scene where The Look of Silence’s anonymous lead confronts a killer, complete with the murderer’s niece sitting next to him. Throughout their conversation, the niece seems to be reeling from hearing about the brutality of her uncle’s actions for the first time. Even close loved ones to these slaughterers were kept in the dark of the truly horrific nature of these actions. Through showing how deep the erasure of Indonesian genocide horrors has gone, The Look of Silence asks viewers how you can come to terms with the trauma of genocide when so many aren’t even aware it exists?

One important and understandable element that The Look of Silence shares with The Act of Killing in grappling with genocide-based trauma is that Oppenheimer leaves both films with uncertain endings. Neither film features conclusions showing that justice has arrived or is imminent for Indonesian Genocide survivors or their loved ones. There aren’t even repeated instances of the men responsible for wiping out countless lives during these atrocities. These people are often aloof in in-person conversations while video footage shows them returning to sites where they committed heinous acts of violence and taking happy-go-lucky pictures.

It's a brutal ending that reflects how genocide-based trauma isn’t something that ends, even under the best of post-genocide circumstances. There is no forgetting and moving on from these horrors. Genocide and its deluge of subsequent ripple effects are all something that must be remembered, including through art like the documentaries of Joshua Oppenheimer. Through his two films covering the Indonesian Genocide, including The Look of Silence, Oppenheimer has delivered harrowing depictions of the enormous challenges facing genocide survivors and their loved ones. There is no easy path forward when it comes to trauma rooted in these horrors. But The Look of Silence specifically underscores that the response to this trauma is not to ignore the horrors that many people, like the main figure in Silence, can never choose to opt-out of.

Here Are the 124 Documentaries Eligible for This Year’s Oscars

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Douglas Laman (173 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman