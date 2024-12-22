Although it’s been a relatively quiet year for Nicolas Cage by his standards, the Oscar-winning actor still made headlines thanks to his performance alongside Maika Monroe in Longlegs, which finished its theatrical run as Neon’s highest-grossing movie ever, and also one of the top five highest-grossing movies at the 2024 domestic box office. Cage is known for putting out an absurd amount of movies year after year, and six years ago he teamed up with a Prison Break star for a critically panned mystery thriller that has found shocking streaming success. Cage stars alongside Robin Tunney in Looking Glass, which has clawed its way to the #9 spot on Freevee despite a 23% rating from critics and a 10% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Jeremy Rapp wrote the script for Looking Glass, and Tim Hunter directed the film. Rapp is also known for his work on Gutshot Straight, the 2014 R-rated action flick starring Steven Seagal and Ted Levine, and Moving Alan, the 2003 comedy featuring Misha Collins and Mark Pellegrino. Hunter made his directorial debut back in 1982 withTex, a coming-of-age teen drama starring Matt Dillon and Jim Metzler, and a few years later he teamed up with Keanu Reeves for River’s Edge, the 1986 crime drama that’s currently streaming for free on Pluto TV and Tubi. Hunter’s more recent work came from directing several episodes of the Fox Original TV series, Next, which stars John Slattery. He also directed Smiley Face Killers in 2020, the horror thriller starring Crispin Glover.

What Else Has Nic Cage Been in Lately?

To kick off the year, Cage starred alongside Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins in Arcadian, the monster horror film streaming exclusively on AMC+. He was especially busy in 2023, closing out the year with his work in The Retirement Plan and Dream Scenario, the former being an action comedy starring Ron Pearlman and the latter an A24 high-concept comedy starring Lily Bird. Cage also starred opposite Nicholas Hoult in Renfield, the vampire horror thriller that saw him step into the shoes of Dracula, and his likeness was used to portray a version of Superman in The Flash, even though he didn’t film any scenes for it.

Looking Glass stars Nicolas Cage and Robin Tunney and was directed by Tim Hunter.

Your changes have been saved Looking Glass Director Tim Hunter Cast Nicolas Cage , Robin Tunney , Marc Blucas , Ernie Lively , Jacque Gray , Bill Bolender , Barry Jay Minoff , Kassia Conway , Jason K. Wixom , Sila Agavale , Kimmy Jimenez , Pascoalina Dunham , Atticus Worman-Pope , Clint Vanderlinden , Michael Christian Runtime 103 minutes Writers Jerry Rapp Expand

