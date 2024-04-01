The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery is celebrating Looney Tunes in April, inviting fans to embrace the playful spirit of the tunes.

Warner Bros. Discovery is setting the stage for an unprecedented April Fools' celebration, transforming the entire month into a homage to the zany antics and boundless energy of the Looney Tunes, and Collider is thrilled to reveal some of the exciting plans with an exclusive video featuring skateboarding sensation Sky Brown, who grabbed a bronze medal in the very first ever Olympic skateboarding event, aged just 13. Dubbed ACME Fools, this celebration promises a blend of nostalgia and novel entertainment, turning the tables on the traditional April 1st nonsense by inviting fans, both young and the young at heart, to indulge in the playful spirit that has defined these iconic characters for decades.

The festivities kick off with the ACME Bootcamp, a fun twist on high-performance fitness that draws inspiration from the slapstick comedy and improbable physics that are hallmarks of the Looney Tunes universe. Through a series of videos which will be sent out across @LooneyTunes social platforms and the WBKids YouTube channel, fans will see real-life elite athletes, including Paralympian track star Nick Mayhugh, retired Olympic gymnast Peng Peng Lee, and professional breakdancer Shafar Delgado, as take on some unorthodox training routines. Making great use of ACME's notoriously unreliable products, our favorite athletes will tackle strength, agility, balance, flexibility, and speed with the results one might expect from ACME.

And that's not all, because an interactive element will bring fans into the world of Looney Tunes via a global social filter on TikTok, designed to engage fans in a competitive ACME Bootcamp experience, featuring challenges like "Catch the Anvils" and "Whack A Duck," each designed to spotlight the five key areas of fitness in the most looney of manners.

The ACME Fools celebration also extends far beyond keeping fit, too. Cartoon Network, Max, and various social media platforms will be filled with new content, merchandise, stunts, and more—all embracing the spirit of the Looney Tunes. Highlights include a Cartoon Network marathon featuring beloved shows such as Bugs Bunny Builders and Tiny Toons Looniversity, a Tweety Bird-themed cake recipe from the Food Network Kitchen, and an ACME Fools live stream running throughout April on the WB Kids YouTube channel.

Will There Be Special ACME Bootcamp Merchandise?

Not just that, but fans can look forward to a veritable smorgasbord of themed merchandise and experiences, from the "Sports Capsule: Team Looney Tunes" collection available on the WB Shop to the Looney Tunes x RSVLTS apparel collaboration and Sand Cloud’s vibrant new beach collection. The fun will extend digitally too, with the launch of a family-friendly sports arcade video game, a “Space Opera” takeover in Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, and Bugs Bunny's debut in the Toon Cup app.

Looney Tunes fans around the world are invited to join in the fun and celebrate their legacy, having fun and getting fit—ACME style. You can catch the exclusive video starring Olympic medalist and skateboarder Sky Brown above.