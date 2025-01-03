Warner Brothers has disappointed a number of movie fans in the last number of years as the company sent multiple films into oblivion for tax write-offs. A few of these projects include Batgirl and the Scoob! sequel, but the center of attention for the past year has been Coyote vs. ACME. The live-action/animated hybrid feature would have been the latest in a long line of Looney Tunes films in this style. It would have followed in the footsteps of Space Jam and Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Now, while fans are still holding out hope for Coyote vs. ACME’s release, you can unwind by watching Back in Action for free.

The Brendan Fraser-starring action-adventure comedy is causing chaos on Tubi. While the film has a slightly negative critic score of 58% and a worse audience score of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, this was definitely a defining film for people who grew up with it. Back in Action’s mild reception also had an effect on the box office as it only made $68 million worldwide on an $80 million budget. It was a far cry from the franchise’s previous release at the time, Space Jam — the epic sports crossover made over $230 million. Despite the reception and poor box office return, the film featured a stellar cast. This included both Fraser (The Mummy) and Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) at the height of their careers. That's on top of the film’s endless number of cameos, like Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo).

What Is ‘Back in Action’ About?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After years of being second billing to Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck wants equal respect, time, and money. Yet, after getting fired, the famous animated Looney Tune goes on a rampage and gets security guard D.J. Drake (Fraser) fired. To make matters worse, D.J.'s famous father (Timothy Dalton) has been kidnapped by ACME’s evil Mr. Chairman (Martin). D.J. reluctantly has to team up with Daffy to get him back.

While Back in Action is a product of its time and arguably tainted Fraser’s career for a bit, this film is a love letter to Looney Tunes as well as a fun gateway for new fans of this historic franchise. In 2003, this was many children’s first exposure to the series, and also profited from the era of movie tie-in video games. With WB not releasing their latest live-action/animated hybrid Looney Tunes film, it's the perfect time to watch Back in Action to show them that there's still interest in the iconic brand.

Before you dive into the madness, Looney Tunes: Back in Action’s trailer can be viewed below. It's streaming alongside Space Jam on Tubi. The Looney Tunes will also return to theaters in February in the much-anticipated animated film The Day the Earth Blew Up.

Watch on Tubi