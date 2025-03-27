This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Looney Tunes franchise has been hit with another crushing blow from Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav. After removing the classic Looney Tunes cartoons from Max and trying to write off two films for tax purposes, WB is adding demolition to their long list of explosive tactics. A historic building in the series’ lore is coming down as The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie continues to make a case for these crazed characters in theaters. So fans grab your tissues and Acme dynamite, because Building 131 is coming down.

Reported exclusively by Deadline, WB plans to tear down Building 131 as early as next week. This is to make room for their many HBO shows that are filming on their famous lot. Why is Building 131 important? It once stored the Looney Tunes classic shorts and cartoons. The same ones that were taken off Max without explanation earlier this month.