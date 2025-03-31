Only a few days ago, Looney Tunes fans were dealt a huge blow as Warner Bros. announced that it was removing the majority of Looney Tunes programming from Max, including the original shorts that ran from 1930 through 1969. While this is saddening, the company may have somewhat made it up to fans, as on Sunday, March 30, ComicBook confirmed that Warner Archive would release more classic Merrie Melodies/Looney Tunes shorts from the studio vaults, some of which have never been remastered on DVD or Blu-ray. This new release includes fifty shorts, which are headed to disc on the all-new Looney Tunes Collector’s Vault Volume 1.

Since 2023, the Warner Archive Collection has brought nearly a hundred remastered and restored cartoons to Blu-ray across four volumes of the Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice collections. This latest volume is a two-disc set, which will be on sale Tuesday, June 17, and features twenty-five newly remastered shorts and twenty-five shorts making their Blu-ray debut. Not to mention, fans should expect a few unexpected characters, including the canceled Speedy Gonzales and Pepé Le Pew.

We all know Speedy as the fastest mouse in all of Mexico, but he didn’t appear on the Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice sets until the 1964 Sylvester & Speedy cartoon “Road to Andalay” was included in the final volume, Collector’s Choice Vol. 4, in 2024. Similarly, Pepé, a French skunk who is always looking for love and romance, has been largely absent from Looney Tune Land since op-eds about the controversial cartoon skunk’s problematic behavior went viral in 2021.

There’s Even More News About the 'Looney Tunes' Collector’s Vault Volume 1

More details about the Looney Tunes Collector’s Vault Volume 1 were shared on The Extras TV via YouTube, including a delightful statement from Warner’s Library Historian George Feltenstein. The historian promised a boatload of characters to come before noting that fans were not so thrilled about Pepé’s absence in past collections; thankfully, that has been rectified with the new set. In his words:

“There will be a diversification of the characters, more characters that you didn’t see [in Collector’s Choice]. People were really upset there was no Pepé Le Pew in Collector’s Choice Volumes 1-4. I’m very happy to say Pepé has not been canceled, which people thought was the case. Speedy Gonzales has not been canceled. All the characters will be represented with a lot of quality, given that we’re upgrading cartoons that were only available on DVD to high-definition.”

Looney Tunes Collector’s Vault Vol. 1 will be available for purchase on June 17 from Warner Archive. Stay tuned to Collider for more information, and watch Feltenstein share more details about the collection above.

Looney Tunes Created by Leon Schlesinger, Hugh Harman, Rudolf Ising First Episode Air Date October 11, 1960

