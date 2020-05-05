First Images from HBO Max’s ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ Go All-In on the Classic Characters

Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, is all set to arrive on the HBO Max streaming service when it launches May 27th. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven, and visually vibrant stories. And today, we get our first look at those very characters in a set of 20 new images!

The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audiences; fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials. Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register serve as executive producers.

Bauza plays Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, and Tweety; Bergman voices Elmer Fudd, Sylvester, and Ralph Wolf; not to be confused with Bergen who stars as Porky Pig. Fellow veteran voice actor Fred Tatasciore plays Yosemite Sam, Gossamer, and Sam Sheepdog, with Candi Milo playing Granny, and Michael Ruocco as Beaky Buzzard.

Check out the new images below and keep an eye out for more on HBO Max’s Looney Tunes Cartoons in the days and weeks ahead!