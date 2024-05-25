The Big Picture Looney Tunes continue to be iconic with a lasting impact on pop culture through various mediums, like TV shows, movies, and merchandise.

Funko adds the Looney Tunes to their 2024 Halloween Pop line-up with spooky figures of Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Sylvester, and Tweety Bird.

Potential new film Coyote vs. Acme faces difficulty as Warner Bros. looks to shelve the project.

The Looney Tunes have been around for over 90 years. With the history behind Bugs Bunny and his friends, they’re one of the most treasured franchises in pop culture. Being a major cornerstone in Warner Brother’s own history, these lovable characters were recently mascots of their 100-year celebration in 2023. Now, Funko is adding Looney Tunes to their 2024 Halloween Pop line up.

The new spooky collection features four brand-new figures. There’s Bugs Bunny trick or treating dressed as a ghost, there’s Marvin the Martian dressed as a mummy, Sylvester the Cat creeping out of a pumpkin, and Tweety Bird dressed as a masked witch flying on a broomstick. There’s also an Entertainment Earth exclusive glow-in-the-dark mummy Marvin, but that has quickly sold out.

While Funko has made many Looney Tunes Pops in the past, from their classic appearances to their modern Space Jam versions, these wacky characters are perfect for spooky, kid-friendly Halloween treatment. Most recently, Funko made Pops of the Looney Tune characters dressed up as other popular WB characters from franchises like Scooby-Doo.

The Looney Tunes Remain Iconic

Close

Whether it be their classic cartoons or their more modern entries like the underrated The Looney Tunes Show, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang have made a lasting impact on pop culture. They’ve starred in TV shows, movies, video games, comics, and various merchandise lines. In this century alone, they’ve had films like the cult-modern classic Looney Tunes: Back in Action and Space Jam: A New Legacy. At the same time, on the small screen, they’ve had shows like Baby Looney Tunes, Loonatics Unleashed, Looney Tunes Cartoons, and Tiny Toons Looniversity that introduced the Looney Tunes brand to a whole new generation.

However, that being said, the newest potential film in the franchise is currently facing a major uphill battle. Coyote vs. Acme was set to be the next live-action animated hybrid film in the same vein as Back in Action and Space Jam, but it's been reported that WB has been trying to shelve the completed film for another tax write off or sell it off to another potential buyer. This has been a growing trend in the industry, particularly for WB, who made headlines for canceling the finished Batgirl and Scoob! sequel. This Looney Tunes misadventure would have starred John Cena and Will Forte, hilariously following Wile E. Coyote in his pursuit to sue Acme after all his failed attempts to kill the Road Runner. Coyote vs. Acme’s fate is not set in stone yet, so hopefully we’ll get to see this film in the near future. There's also another film in the franchise, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, coming soon.

You can stream most of the Looney Tunes universe, including Tiny Toons Looniversity and Space Jam: A New Legacy, on Max. The new Halloween Looney Tunes Funko Pops are also up for pre-order on Entertainment Earth’s website. They currently have a release window of July 2024. The Looney Tunes will be joining The Peanuts and The Addams Family in Funko’s Halloween fun this year.