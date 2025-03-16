This just in — Looney Tunes is no longer streaming on Max! The Warner Bros. show is one of many cartoon series that the platform has removed in recent times. In October 2024, fans learned that Max had taken down several big shows from the studio, including Ben 10, Chowder, Steven Universe, and Regular Show, without warning. Not just that, but Warner Bros. has also removed several of the Scooby-Doo movies from Max, along with two Tom & Jerry titles.

As of now, the only Looney Tunes titles still streaming are a few of the spinoffs, such as Baby Looney Tunes, Tiny Toons Looniversity, and Bugs Bunny Builders. Neither Warner Bros. nor Max has disclosed the reason behind this sudden removal of the original Looney Tunes shorts. However, this seems to be a part of the studio’s gradual cost-cutting measures that have been in place since the 2022 merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery.

As reported by Variety in 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery chose not to renew the licensing deal with Max for many of its titles to reduce content expenses. While some reports speculated the removals were temporary due to maintenance, insiders confirmed that these removed titles were not expected to return to the streaming platform. A similar trend continued in 2024 and 2025 without further explanation from Warner Bros.

