This week has been a roller coaster for Looney Tunes fans. While The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie premiered in theaters to critical acclaim and had enough of a successful box office to justify another week on screens, Warner Bros. announced that it was removing the majority of Looney Tunes programming from Max, with the purge including the original Looney Tunes shorts that ran from 1930 through 1969. (Modern-day series like Looney Tunes Cartoons remain on the streamer.)

This has led to an outcry from animation enthusiasts, lifelong Looney Tunes fans, and people with any form of business sense — and they're right to voice their concern as Warner Bros. made a mind-boggingly bad decision. Removing 95 years' worth of animated history shows that Warner Bros. doesn't understand what makes these characters such a beloved part of pop culture at best. At worst, it feels like Warner Bros. chief David Zaslav has a sheer contempt for animation. Either way, pulling all of the Looney Tunes classic shorts was bound to backfire.

Warner Bros. Is Forgetting That Animation Is a Major Draw

Image by Jefferson Chacon

The Looney Tunes purge isn't the first time that Warner Bros. has scrubbed a beloved animated series off of Max. Since 2022, the streamer has been aiming to cut costs by cutting programming, including Ben 10, Tom & Jerry, and nearly all of Cartoon Network's original shows. Max also said that it plans to "prioritize adult and family programming," but it forgets that animation has been a major draw for streamers and theaters alike. Most of the box office successes of the past few years have been animated, whether it's mainstream animated fare like Moana 2 or international fare like Ne Zha 2 (which is currently smashing box office records.) Rival streamers lean in to animation, with Netflix's animation projects being a major part of its growth in the past two years. That's not even getting into the fact that Max is cutting off an entire demographic with its short-sighted focus. The reason animation tends to be such a major draw is because it has an appeal to families, so removing Looney Tunes from Max undercuts Warner Bros.'s goal of getting more families to watch its programming.

Looney Tunes Is an Iconic Franchise and Warner Bros. Should Treat It That Way