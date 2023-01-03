HBO Max is a little less "looney" now. The streamer has officially removed hundreds of classic Looney Tunes shorts from the streaming service — 256 shorts have been removed, which were labeled as Seasons 16-31, of the original 511 available to watch.

The Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies shorts were originally released theatrically from 1930-1969. Legendary voice actor Mel Blanc voiced multiple characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety Bird. The shorts also starred June Foray as Granny and Arthur Q. Bryan as Elmer Fudd, and are not the only Looney Tunes projects to be scrapped from the streaming service. In June 2022, an animated musical film titled Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical was announced for both HBO Max and Cartoon Network, but in August, it was reported that the film's release on HBO Max was canceled.

It was also reported that the film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie would also not be released on HBO Max, joining other projects including Batman: Caped Crusader, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story (based on the sitcom Family Matters), and The Amazing World of Gumball. One of the most notable HBO Max cancelations was Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which was announced the same day as the cancelation of the Batgirl movie.

The 256 classic Looney Tunes shorts are part of a growing list of content that has been removed from HBO Max since the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Some of the animated series removed from the service include DC's 2021 three-episode limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis and the critically acclaimed series Infinity Train. Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis wrote on his blog that the series' removal from HBO Max was a "direct order from Discovery, and it's about saving money somehow." Sesame Street had a similar situation to Looney Tunes, when almost 200 episodes of the series were removed from HBO Max. A Sesame Street spin-off, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo was also completely removed from the service. The latest cuts to animation include the Justice League animated series, its follow-up Justice League Unlimited, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which are scheduled to leave HBO Max on January 31.

The Looney Tunes characters can currently be seen in the series Bugs Bunny Builders, which airs on Cartoon Network. A trailer for the characters' latest big screen adventure, Space Jam: A New Legacy, can be watched below: