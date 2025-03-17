If you want to scratch that Looney Tunes itch after it was reported that the show is no longer streaming on Max, then you're in luck. Two Looney Tunes TV shows have found a new streaming home on Tubi. They will be available on the streaming platform immediately in April, giving fans more opportunities to watch these iconic cartoon characters. The two shows that will be released on Tubi are 2011's The Looney Tunes Show, and 1995's The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries. The Looney Tunes show was previously available on HBO Max but was pulled along with other animated shows during the first week of 2025. Meanwhile, The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries was pulled off the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned platform in 2021, along with other titles like New Looney Tunes.

Warner Bros. has been removing classic children's animation from its streaming catalog lately, with shows like Ben 10, Chowder, Steven Universe, and Regular Shows no longer being available without warning. As of writing, only a few Looney Tunes spin-offs remain on Max, such as Baby Looney Tunes, Tiny Toons Looniversity, and Bugs Bunny Builders.

Warner Bros Is Still Working on Animation Projects

Image via Warner Bros.

While the removal of animation on Max may sound grim, Warner Bros. is still working on multiple animation projects. Last year, it was announced that The Amazing World of Gumball would return with its highly anticipated seventh season. In addition, more Adventure Time content is in the works, and there will be a reboot of Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends, aimed towards preschool children. In October 2024, Warner Bros had an animation panel at the Lightbox Expo, where it showcased projects it had been working on, such as DC's Dynamic Duo, an animated reboot of Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, and the upcoming Flintstones film, Meet The Flintstones.

Recently, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie was finally released in theaters after its 2024 Annecy debut, and it was well-received by fans and critics. It received a high critics' score of 86 percent and an average score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, the animated feature generated over $5.2 million worldwide and $3.1 million during its domestic opening. While Warner Bros. has revealed an impressive slate of upcoming animation projects, let's not forget the ones that were shelved. Most notably, the cancelation of Coyote vs. Acme, a combined animation and live-action film. The movie was already complete but was shelved so Warner Bros. could get a $30 million tax write-off.

The Looney Tunes Show and The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries will enter Tubi on April 1, 2025.