It's been a rough time being a Looney Tunes fan lately. Warner Brothers just took the classic cartoons off Max and, up until this week, the famous studio wasn't going to release their completed live-action/animated hybrid adventure Coyote vs. Acme. In an unprecdented move, that film is currently in talks to be saved by Ketchup Entertainment. This is the same company that recently released The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Now, to celebrate this recent Looney Tunes development, you can pre-order The Day the Earth Blew Up on Blu-ray.

The Blu-ray edition of The Day the Earth Blew Up is currently up for pre-order on Amazon for $26.98 USD. There's no official cover art for the release yet, simply a placeholder image featuring the film's main poster. This has Daffy Duck and Porky Pig being abducted by a spaceship. However, the physical media version has a release date of Tuesday, May 27th. As of right now, The Day the Earth Blew Up appears to just be getting a Blu-ray and DVD, not a 4K edition.

What's ‘The Day the Earth Blew Up’ About?