The Looney Tunes are heading to the big screen after all, despite the utter mess that followed the terrible case of Coyote vs. Acme. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is set to hit theaters in 2025, with Daffy Duck and Porky Pig taking on the leading roles in the film. The movie was directed by Pete Browngardt, who also developed the Looney Tunes Cartoons TV series for Max.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will be released in theaters on February 28, 2025. Unlike previous Looney Tunes films, which were distributed — or not, in the case of Coyote vs. Acme — by Warner Bros. this one will be distributed by Ketchup Entertainment. A statement from Ketchup Entertainment's CEO Gareth West about the film explaining why they wanted to be involved can be found to read below:

For generations, the Looney Tunes have held a soft spot in the hearts of fans the world over, including my own. It's a true pleasure to bring into theaters Peter Browngardt's hilariously smart, emotional, and gorgeously rendered story for fans and movie lovers of all ages to experience a wholly new and original cinematic adventure with our friends, Porky and Daffy.

What Happened to Coyote vs. Acme?

Image via Warner Bros.

The Coyote vs. Acme movie, which combined live-action and animation, was officially canned by Warner Bros. in November 2023, despite the fact that the film was fully completed, and just awaiting distribution. The circumstances behind the film's cancellation caused a scandal in Hollywood, as it was shelved due to a larger strategy shift toward theatrical releases and to take a $30 million tax write-off. The company had done similar to other movies like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

The film had garnered terrific feedback both from test screenings and from industry insiders who got the chance to see the movie both before and after it was shelved, garnering flattering comparisons to the iconic Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Despite that, and an apparent "effort" to locate another buyer for the movie, it will sadly never see the light of day. Directed by Dave Green and featuring a great cast that included John Cena, Will Forte, and Lana Condor, the film was based on the 1990 New Yorker article about Wile E. Coyote suing the Acme Corporation for faulty products, a tremendous premise that deserved better.

