Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters have found their next roles in a parody video of The Wizard of Oz. The short parody was recently released on the WB Kids YouTube channel. The video features Bugs as the Tin Man, Wile E. Coyote as the Scarecrow, Lola Bunny as Dorothy, and Sylvester the Cat as the Cowardly Lion, as they walk down the yellow brick road. Tweety also makes an appearance as Dorothy's dog Toto.

Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza recently tweeted that he voiced some of the characters in the video, as well as other mashups, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. The parody was also created as part of the ACME Fools event, which culminates in the premiere of new episodes of Looney Tunes Cartoons premiering on HBO Max on April 6. The characters that Bauza voices in the series include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Marvin the Martian. He also voices those characters in Cartoon Network's educational animated series Bugs Bunny Builders.

Since their debut, the Looney Tunes have continued to be some of Warner Bros.'s most iconic characters. They first appeared in theatrical shorts that were released theatrically from 1930-1969. The shorts were later shown on television for decades, notably in The Bugs Bunny Show, which ran from 1960-2000. They later starred in multiple television series, including The Sylvester and Tweety Mysteries, Duck Dodgers, and The Looney Tunes Show. The characters also appeared as supporting characters in the 90s animated series Tiny Toon Adventures, where they mentored new cartoon characters. The Looney Tunes stars have also returned to the big screen in the feature films Space Jam (1996), Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003), and Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021). A new film focused on Wile E. Coyote titled Coyote vs. Acme is scheduled to be released this year.

The Wizard of Oz: A Warner Bros. Icon

The 1939 film adaptation of The Wizard of Oz has continued to remain one of the most beloved movies ever made. The film stars Judy Garland as Dorothy, Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow, Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion, Jack Haley as the Tin Man, and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West. The movie was parodied by fellow Warner Bros. Animation stars Tom and Jerry in the 2011 animated film Tom and Jerry and the Wizard of Oz. A sequel, Tom and Jerry: Back to Oz was released in 2016.

Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Wizard of Oz are both currently available to stream on HBO Max. The parody video can be watched below: